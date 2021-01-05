Cardinals named to All-District Team

MONTICELLO - The Wayne County High School football team had seven players named to the Class 4A District 7 All-District Football Team.
Wayne County High School All-State running back Braedon Sloan was named the Class 4A District 7 Player of the Year. Lee Shelton, Justin Curry, Brody Weaver, Kurtis Karr, Andrew Sargent, and Carson Simpson were all named the the Class 4A District 7 All-District Team. Nick Green, Xavier Tello and Wesley Cares were named as All-District Honorable Mention.
Senior running back Braedon Sloan, a Eastern Kentucky University signee, is the Cardinals' all-time leading rusher with a career total of 5,768 yards, which surpassed his father James Sloan's previous career mark set in 1990.
This season, Sloan led the entire state of Kentucky with 1,607 rushing yards and 27 rushing touchdowns. Sloan was first team All-State for two straight seasons.
Junior linebacker Lee Shelton led the team with 94 tackles and two fumble recoveries. On offense, Shelton caught eight passes for 119 yards with two touchdowns.
Junior linebacker Justin Curry had 82 tackles, and an interception returned for a 65-yard touchdown.
Senior quarterback Brody Weaver completed 70 passes for 1,063 yards with eight TD passes. Weaver rushed for 156 yards with a rushing TD.
Senior defensive End Kurtis Karr made 36 tackles with six of those for losses. Karr also had four QB sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.
Senior defensive end Andrew Sargent made 26 tackles with nine of them for losses. Sargent had for quarterback sacks, and forced three fumbles.
Senior wide receiver Carson Simpson caught 26 passes for 313 yards with a touchdown. Simpson carried the ball 22 times for 102 yards with a rushing touchdown.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.