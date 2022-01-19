Cardinals on a new winning roll

MONTICELLO - After suffering a five-game losing streak to close out the 2021 year, the Wayne County High School boys basketball team now find themselves on a new winning roll in the New Year. The Cardinals have won four of their last five games, which includes back-to-back wins over two of the stronger competitors in the 12th Region.
The Cardinals' latest victim was a 62-56 win over All "A" 12th Region champs Danville Christian Academy on Tuesday at the Coach Rodney C. Woods Gymnasium. Last Friday, the Cardinals upset pre-season 48th District favorites McCreary Central High School at Stearns.
The Cardinals jumped out to an early 19-10 lead over the visiting Warriors, after the opening period, and never let off the gas pedal to record their eighth win of the season. Danville Christian was fresh off back-to-back wins over Somerset and Danville in the All "A" region tourney last week.
"This was a good win over a 14-3 team, and nice back-to-back wins," stated Wayne County High School boys basketball coach Rodney Woods. "We got tired in the fourth and turned it over too much, but were able to hang on down the stretch."
Mason Burchett led the Cardinals' charge with 18 points and four treys. Gage Gregory scored 16 points and Kendall Phillips scored 14 points. Antajuan Dumphord scored eight points and Renan Dobbs added six points.
Wayne County (8-8) will host Adair County High School on Friday, Jan. 21.
