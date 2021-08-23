Cardinals place third in Anderson Co. Invitational

LAWRENCEBURG – The Wayne County High School boys golf team tied for third overall in the Anderson County Invitational this weekend. The Cardinals turned in a team score of 323 for the tourney, which featured a field of 16 teams and 92 golfers.
Senior Gehrig Sexton led the way for the Cardinals with a one-over-par round of 72, and placed fifth individually.
Gage Gregory shot four-over-par 75, to place seventh overall. Aaron Hesse shot 86, Cade Foster fired 90, and Hunter Bell carded a score of 101.
