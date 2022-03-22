Cardinals prevail over Pulaski County in extras

As basketball season comes to an end. Citizens throughout the state of Kentucky turn their attention onto the diamond. Pulaski County started their home slate against 12th region foes Wayne County on Monday Night.
The first inning was a breeze for both teams in the contest. Sophomore pitcher Chance Todd started the game with a 1-2-3 top of the first inning including 2 punchouts. Kason Pitman, was the starting pitcher for Wayne County and got through the first inning easily only allowing one walk.
The Cardinals opened up the scoring in tonight’s contest in the top of the second. After a hit by pitch, walk, followed by a stolen base. Junior catcher Gyson Rains laid down a bunt to score Pitman from 3rd. Chance Todd got out of the jam with minimal damage only allowing one run.
We fast forward to the bottom of the 3rd frame. With 1 out, Senior Owen Alexander hit a ground ball to shortstop which was mishandled allowing Jace Frye to score from 3rd to tie the game at 1.
Sophomore Trey Hornsby came in to relieve Todd. Hornsby’s 2 strikeout top of the 4th led to the biggest offensive frame for the Maroons all evening. A Brady Cain leadoff double in the left center field gap got everything started. Followed by an Acton walk, and a Livesay sacrifice bunt. Pulaski County had runners on second and third with one out. Senior Third Baseman Dallas Davis spanked an 0-1 pitch that one hopped the right field fence for a 2 RBI Triple that scored Cain and Acton. PC wasn’t done in this frame, Davis proceeded to score off a wild pitch to extend their lead 4-1.
Wayne County wasted no time bouncing back into this ball-game. Andrew Brammer is hit by a pitch, putting him on base. 2 outs later Kason Pitman hits a line drive right over the shortstop's head scoring Brammer who previously stole second. Pitman advances to second on a wild pitch. #12 Renan Dobbs hit a single to right field to score the Cardinal Pitman.
Looking ahead now to the bottom of the 5th. Pinch Hitting for the pitcher Hornsby, Sophomore Jacob Todd slaps a double on a line drive to left field. The next batter, Junior Brady Cain again gets on base with a single, advancing Todd to third. Mason Acton grounds out into a fielder's choice, scoring Jacob Todd. Pulaski County would leave men on base that they wish they could get back. Score is now 5-3 Maroons lead.
Freshman Carter Ross comes into pitch to replace Hornsby in the top of the 6th. After getting out the first two batters. Ross hits two consecutive batters and walks one to get all the ducks on the pond. The Cardinals would score their fourth run of the game on another walk.
After a scoreless bottom half of the 6th, the Maroons looked to close the game out in the top of the 7th. Wayne County had other ideas. A walk and a Kamryn Hancock single got the runners on base they needed to send the contest into extra innings. A 2 out RBI Single by Junior Cory Brown scored Tucker to tie the game at 5.
In the bottom of the 7th, the Maroons were optimistic about their chances to squeeze this one out. Due up was Cain, Acton, and Livesay - all got on base with singles in that order. With bases loaded and zero outs WC pitcher Renan Dobbs didn’t want to go just yet and he gave his team a chance by absolutely shoving the rest of the inning, striking out two and allowing no Maroon baserunners to score.
In extras, after a hit by pitch and error Renan Dobbs once again came in clutch, blooping a single into center field scoring Pitman to take the lead 6-5. Dobbs would go back to the dugout, put his pitching gear on and step back on the mound and strike out 3 straight Maroons to secure the road team a victory. Wayne County 6, Pulaski County 5. An instant classic and an early season game to remember to reflect on to see where you and your team are currently at.
Wayne County (2-0) will travel to Clinton County Tuesday, March 22, for their next game. Pulaski County (1-1) will try and bounce back again tomorrow against 13th Region power, Corbin.
PULASKI COUNTY - 2B: B Cain & J Todd; 3B: D Davis; RBI: D Davis 2, M Acton 1; TB: B Cain 4, D Davis 3, J Todd 2, M Acton 1, M Livesay 1; HBP: O Alexander, W Falin, J Frye; SB: J Frye 2, B Cain; E: D Davis, K Hargis; Innings Pitched: C Todd 2.0, T Hornsby 3.0, C Ross 1.1, B Cain 1.2.
WAYNE COUNTY - TB; Dobbs 2, Rains 1, Hancock 1, C. Brown 1; SB - Brammer , Tucker, Pitman; Inning Pitched; Pitman 3.1, Coffey 2.1, Dobbs 2.1.
