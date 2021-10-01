Cardinals pull out another dramatic win  

MONTICELLO – The Wayne County Cardinals welcomed in the Rebels of Casey County on Friday Night at Shawn Thompson Stadium, with this being their second-to-last home game of the season (Wayne’s next 3 out of 4 games of the regular season left are on the road). After a disappointing loss to Warren East last week, the team and fans alike were hoping for redemption against a Casey County squad that, despite their tepid record, is a really solid football squad.
Although the game seemed to be a defensive battle for most of the first half, and even in the 4th quarter it looked as if this game was destined for overtime, the Cardinals once again pulled off some last seconds heroics to beat Casey County by a final score of 21-14.
The Cardinals received the ball off of the first kickoff, and the offense (granted this would be the only time this would happen in the first half) marched down the field with relative ease. The offense got started with a pass from Antajuan Dumphord to the returning Welsey Cares for a gain of 9, followed by a run from Nathaniel Sullivan for a gain of another 8 yards. Following 2 QB keepers from Dumphord for a total of 6 yards and a brilliant run from N. Sullivan for a gain of 12 (plus some more yards off of a face mask penalty from Casey County), the Cardinals were set up in prime territory to get an opening drive score.
After some solid runs from both N. Sullivan and Mason Burchett, Dumphord was able to run the ball off of a QB keeper up the left side of the field following an avoided tackle for 16 yards and the game’s first score, thus putting Wayne County out in front 7-0. Following a squib/onside kick, Casey County had good field position, and they certainly didn’t waste it. Following some big plays from QB Ethan Willoughby (2 passes to Nate Goode for 14 yards plus 2 rushes for 11 yards), and a great run on the beginning of the drive from Elijah Pitman for 12 yards, the Rebels too found themselves in a position to score on their opening drive of the game. In fact, after a pass from Willoughby was almost intercepted, the Rebels did just that, as Willoughby, following a rollout to the left, found Coleman Wright wide open for 15 yards and the touchdown, and following the extra point, the score was tied 7-7.
After a 3-and-out by the Wayne County offense, the buzzer for the end of the first quarter sounded, with the score still tied 7-7.
Early in the second quarter, and following a big completion from Willoughby to Gunner Floyd for a gain of 10 yards, Wayne County’s defense stepped up for the first time of the night, forcing the Rebels to punt the ball away. 2 more drives passed, and there seemed to be no offense coming from either team, as Wayne County had the ball back after a Rebels’ turnover on downs. But then, after a fumble by Burchett (which was somehow recovered by Curry for an actual gain of 4 yards, it looked like the Cardinal’s offense was coming alive, as Burchett took 3 straight direct snaps and ran the ball for a combined 21 yards.
Unfortunately, that is where the offense dried up once again, as following an incomplete pass from Curry, the Cardinals turned the ball over on downs as well. After a few more plays by the Rebels’ offense that really didn’t amount to much, the horn sounded, as the teams went into halftime tied 7-7.
Casey County received the 2nd half kickoff, and after, it seemed as if their offense was off to the races early. As they had both Willoughby (A pass to Wright for 10 yards and to Floyd for a gain of 19) and Pitman (4 rushes for 17 yards) looking like they were performing at the top of their game at this point. However, following a pass that was incomplete from Willoughby due to good coverage by Wayne’s Xavier Tello, Casey decided to go for the short field goal on 4th down so they could take the lead. The Cardinals, however, had different plans, as the field goal attempt from Casey’s Kevin Cuin was blocked by Curry!
Then, it was the Cardinals’ turn to light up the field on offense, as following a QB keeper from Dumphord for a gain of 16, 2 beautiful runs from Curry for a gain of 30 yards, and a pass from Dumphord to Burchett for a gain of 8 yards, the Cardinals seemed to have a chance to take the lead in the game. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be on this drive, as a pass from Dumphord was intercepted in the endzone by Casey’s Evan Stephens. However, the Cardinals would soon have the ball back, as following a 28 yard pass from Willoughby to Goode, Willoughby too threw a interception to Wayne’s Colin Tucker.
Unfortunately, they couldn’t get their offense awake on this drive either, as it was a turnover on down for Wayne. Following a keeper from Willoughby for a gain of 10 yards, the horn sounded and the third quarter ended with the same score as the last 2, 7-7.
A majority of the offense came in the exciting 4th quarter, however. Following 3 keepers from Willoughby for a combined gain of about 31 yards, and a pass from Willoughby to Luke Spangler for 16 yards, the Rebels were set up with first and goal. The Cardinals’ defense couldn’t hold them out of the endzone this time, as Pitman took the ball straight up the middle for 2 yards and the touchdown, making the score 14-7 in favor of Casey County.
Following some huge running gains by the Wayne County offense (Dumphord 2 times for a gain of 19, and Curry 3 times for 41 yards, including a gorgeous 24 yard run to the outside), it looked like they might even the score and get their offense going finally, even after a fumbled snap was recovered by Burchett for a loss of 8 yards. Listening to the radio broadcast, both the fans and the announcers exploded as Dumphord took the ball on the QB keeper on the next play and ran it in 8 yards for the touchdown, and following another extra point, the Cards had the game tied once again, this time at a score of 14-14.
After Wayne got the ball back following a 3-and-out by the Rebels’ offense, disaster struck, as Dumphord was intercepted for the 2nd time on the night, this time by Gunner Floyd. With time running out, it looked like Casey County was going to march the ball down the field and win the game, but the Cardinals’ defense stepped up huge here and forced a punt by the Rebels. With about a minute or so on the clock, Wayne started driving, hoping for another magic drive like the one that won them the game against Adair County. I must say, the Cardinals sure do perform well in late game situations! Dumphord kept the ball after the first play, a pass, was almost intercepted but dropped at the last second, and ran the ball for a gain of 18 yards.
Next, a pass to the returning Cares was caught for a gain of 16, and the fans were starting to come unglued at this point. Following yet another keeper from Dumphord, this time of the bootleg variety, went for a gain of 24 yards, people began to believe another game winning field goal was on the docket. However, Curry didn’t even let it come to that point, as he took a handoff, went straight up the middle, and found paydirt from 16 yards out, scoring the game-winning touchdown!!! Following a kick to Casey County and the ensuing last play from them, the final horn sounded, and the Cardinals prevailed in another case of last second heroics, beating Casey County by a score of 21-14.
Wayne County’s record now improves to 4-1 (4-2 if you count the Covid cancellation loss), and they will be back in action next Friday, as they travel to Stanford to take on Lincoln County High School.
