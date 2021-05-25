Cardinals rally early to notch 20th win

CORBIN – The Wayne County High School baseball team stormed out to an early lead in a 14-8 win over Corbin High School on Monday. The Cardinals scored 10 runs in the first four frames to notch their 20th win of the season.
Wayne County senior Titus Jones blasted a homer, had three hits, drove in six runs and scored two runs.
Cardinal senior Jacob Jackson hit two triples, had four hits, drove in two runs, and scored four runs. Senior Andrew Brammer had three hits and drove in a run. Sophomore Kason Pitman had two hits and scored three runs. Junior Jayden Keith had two hits, drove in a run, and scored two runs. Junior Renan Dobbs had two hits and drove in three runs.
Wayne County (20-12) travels to Clinton County High School on Tuesday and Barren County High School on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.