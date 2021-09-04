Cardinals rally late for dramatic win

MONTICELLO - The Wayne County Cardinals returned to action this week, after missing the previous week due to Covid issues within the program. However, after their original game, at Rockcastle, was canceled due to the same reason, the Cardinals instead had another home game, this time against 2-0 3A program Adair County.
Although Wayne ran out to a 13-6 lead at half, the second half was much more back and forth, with the game coming down to one legendary trick play, and the Cards were successful with the flea flicker, getting in field goal range and junior kicker Jack Kelsey nailing it to come away with a hard earned 23-20 victory.
Wayne County started off with the ball, and just as their last game, the focus of their offense was QB Wesley Cares, and more specifically, his great running ability. After strong runs by Cares and Nathanieal Sullivan to begin the game, Cares was able to punch it in from 8 yards, and with the extra point the game was 7-0 in favor of the Cardinals early on.
After an insane jet sweep by Adair's DeShawn Singleton for a gain of 30, Wayne's defense stepped up and force a turnover on downs. Then, after a failed offensive possession by the Cardinals and a punt, Adair proceeded to fumble the ball back to the Cardinals, recovered by Christian Floyd, to give Wayne great field position. However, the Cardinals weren't able to capitalize on this. Fast forward a possession, and after solid runs by Mason Burchett and Antajuan Dumphord, Cares once again ran it in, this time from 12 yards out, and after a failed 2 pt conversion, the score was 13-0.
After a spanked punt in the 2nd quarter gave Adair prime field position, the next play saw Adair's Dylan Pierce run for a 14 yard touchdown, and following another failed 2 pt conversion, the score was 13-6, and that was the score that we went into halftime with.
After Adair received the 2nd half kickoff, it seemed as if all momentum started to go to their side, as Pierce had multiple solid runs to get Adair into scoring position. A few plays later, Cameron Harmon ran it in for 6 from about 9 yards out, and following a failed 2 pt conversion, the score was 13-12, with Wayne holding onto a slim 1 point lead.
The Wayne County offense at this point was almost entirely QB keepers by Cares, and Adair was starting to figure these specific plays out, with the Cardinals getting very little yardage at this point. A few possessions later, Cares aired a pass out, and it was intercepted by Adair's Singleton, one of a few errors made by Cares on the night. With good field position on their side, and following a late hit penalty on Wayne County, Pierce ran it in for his 2nd touchdown of the day from 3 yards out, and following a successful 2 pt conversion from Case Cowan, the score was 20-13 in favor of Adair.
Things started to look bleak for the Cardinals, but following more solid attacks on the ground by Burchett and Cares, Burchett was able to run it in for his first touchdown on the night, and following the extra point, the score was tied 20-20 in the 4th quarter, setting the stage for a dramatic ending.
Wayne had possession getting late into the 4th quarter, and following what seemed like a forever string of runs by Cares, the ball was fumbled and Adair's Lane Grant recovered it, taking it all the way to Wayne's 19 yard line. All seemed lost at this point, with about a minute and change left on the clock. However, following a stagnant effort by Wayne's defense, the Cardinals offense took the field with time for maybe 2 plays left on the clock, and this is where the magic happened.
Less than 20 seconds remained, the ball was snapped, and then it was reversed back to Dumphord, and all the fans knew exactly what was happening, the good old flea flicker trick play. Cares was running straight down the field with no defender on him, Dumphord let the ball fly, and, Cares caught the ball. He was tackled for a gain of 67 yards, and with about 5 seconds left, Wayne County called timeout.
They were set up for a kick to win the game, and the kick was good, just inside the right side! Jack Kelsey, with one of the most clutch kicks of his career, put the Cardinals up three, and after the ensuing kickoff, and multiple lateral attempts by Adair, the game was over, and the Cardinals prevailed, 23-20. Personally, this was one of the greatest endings to a game I've ever witnessed live!
Wayne County moves to 2-0 on the young 2021 season. The Cardinals have a bye week coming up, and will return to action on Friday, Sept. 17, as they will welcome in McCreary Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.