Cardinals record 2nd straight shutout win

MONTICELLO - The Wayne County High School boys soccer team notched their fourth win of the season with a 3-0 victory over Monroe County High School on Tuesday.
In the win, sophomore Estefan Radilla scored a goal and had two assists. Sophomore Aden Perez scored a goal and had an assist, and senior Luke V ickery scored a goal.
Senior keeper Brandon McGinnis earned a shutout with three saves.
Wayne County (4-2) will rematch the Falcons at Monroe County High School on Thursday, Sept. 24.
