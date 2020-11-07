Cardinals run past Barren County

GLASGOW - After running out to a 28-0 halftime lead, the Wayne County High School football Cardinals held off the Barren County Trojans with a 42-20 win on Friday. Wayne County closed out the regular season with back-to-back wins and ended with an overall 4-3 record in the shortened 2020 season.
For Mr. Football candidate Braedon Sloan, it was just another day in the office for the first team All-State running back. But by normal human standards, it was another 'all-world' performance with 232 rushing yards on 20 carries and scoring five touchdowns.
Sloan had to work hard for every inch he gained in his first 10 carries of the game, which included a five-yard touchdown run with 4:41 left in the opening quarter. However, the next three times Sloan touched the football, he ran to the house with back-to-back-to-back touchdown runs of 12 yards, 33 yards, and 65 yards.
"Braedon is just unbelievable, and he is one of the best football players I have ever seen play the game," stated Wayne County High School football coach Shawn Thompson. "He has great vision, he is a great kid and he always prepares himself. He is a great leader out there on the field."
Sloan's fourth TD put the Cardinals up 35-7 with 8:43 left in the third quarter. Prior to that, Barren County scored their first touchdown of the game on a Buie 22-yard TD pass to receiver Gage Allen.
However, Barren County had back-to-back passing scoring plays (80 yards and 9 yards) from quarterback Jameson Buie to Jamarcus Miley to cut the Cardinals' lead to 35-20 with 11:55 left in the game.
"I thought the game was pretty physical on both sides, and we did a lot of good things tonight," Thompson stated. "I thought we came out in the second half kind of lackadaisical on defense and we just didn't finish the game the way we needed to on the defensive side of the ball."
Sloan capped off a Cardinals' 90-yard, five-minute scoring drive, midway through the fourth quarter, with a 26-yard TD run for his fifth score of the game and a 42-20 Wayne County lead.
Wayne County senior Carson Simpson opened the game off with a 87-yard touchdown return on the opening kick-off.
Sloan was not the only Cardinal to tabulate impressive offensive stats, as senior quarterback Brody Weaver completed 15-of-18 passes for 154 yards. Cardinal receivers Clay Shelton had 53 yards in receptions, Carson Simpson had 45 yards in receptions, Mason Burchett had 20 yards, Wesley Cares had 18 yards and Sloan caught one pass for 18 yards.
On defense, Wayne County senior Karson Karr came up with a fumble recovery in the opening half.
The Cardinals will battle district foes Knox Central High School next week in the first found if the Class 4A state football playoffs. However, it has not been determined yet where that game will be played at. The two district teams were scheduled to play on Friday, to determine home field field advantage, but the game was called off due to COVID related issues. Now home field advantage will go to the team with the highest RPI rating, since both Wayne County and Knox Central sport identical 1-1 district records.
WC 14 14 7 7 - 42
BC 0 0 13 7 - 20
RUSHING
WAYNE CO.- Sloan 20-232 5 TD, Weaver 6-3; BARREN CO. - Shirley 18-77, Withrow 4-42, Buie 3-40.
PASSING
WAYNE CO. - Weaver 15-18-154; BAREN CO. - Buie 11-23-174 3TD.
RECEIVING
WAYNE CO. - Shelton 4-53, Simpson 5-45, Burchett 4-20, Cares 1-18, Sloan 1-18; BARREN CO. - Miley 4-101 2TD, Allen 2-44 TD, Shirley 2-28, Withrow 4-10.
