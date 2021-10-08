STANFORD - Wayne County returned to action on Friday evening, as they traveled to Death Valley for a tough road game (their first of the season) against the Lincoln County Patriots. While last week there were some definite struggles on offense by the Cardinals, some key offensive plays late in their win led many to believe the offense was ready to finally take off. Unfortunately, this trip to Death Valley seems to have put the Cardinals back to square one, as they lost their 2nd game of the season to a solid Lincoln County team 29-0.
A gamble paid off for Wayne County in the opening moments of the game, as they did their usual squib/onside kick to begin the game, and this time, the Cardinals actually recovered it on the 28 yard line, and just like that, Wayne had great position to start off the game. Unfortunately for the Cards, their offense showed many early warning signs here, as they moved the ball for a combined 1 yard, and they used all 4 downs and came up with nothing, as they turned the ball over on downs to Lincoln County.
The Patriots had 2 decent plays to start off their first drive, a run by Lee Amon for a gain of 6 yards, and a QB keeper by Sawyer Horton for a gain of 8 yards, but then their offense stalled as well and was forced to punt the ball away. The Cardinals did fumble the punt but it was overturned by a flag on Lincoln County. Wayne's offense started to look like it did at the end of last week's game during this drive, as the positive gains just kept coming, including a run from Justin Curry for a gain of, a pass from Antajuan Dumphord to Mason Burchett for a gain of 6, a QB keeper by Dumphord for a gain of 7, and a huge pass from Dumphord to Curry for a gain of 20 yards.
Unfortunately, the mental errors started showing again for Wayne County here, as the Cardinals fumbled the ball, with it being recovered by Lincoln County. The Patriots then started out their ensuing drive with a huge 22 yard gain off of a run from Clayton Davis. After another 2 positive plays, the Lincoln County had the first score of the night, as Davis ran it in from 35 yards out to make it 7-0. That is the score the 2 teams brought into the end of the first quarter.
On the first play of the 2nd quarter, Dumphord had his pass intercepted by Zach Duncan. Lincoln then proceeded to run the ball basically down the middle of the Wayne County defensive line, with runs coming from S. Horton, Davis, and Amon. However, the Cardinals' defense was eventually able to step up and force a turnover on downs.
Following another punt by the Cardinals, the Patriots were able to take the field to look for their second score of the game. Following a pass between brothers (Sawyer Horton to Seth Horton) for a gain of 33 yards, the Patriots were in prime scoring position once again. On the very next play from scrimmage, Lincoln County did just that, as Amon took the ball right up the middle for a 2 yard touchdown, making the score 14-0 in favor of the Patriots.
On Wayne County's next offensive play, Dumphord attempted to pass the ball to Cares but it was incomplete, however the Patriots were called for defensive pass interference, giving the Cardinals the fresh set of downs. Dumhpord then completed a pass to Burchett for a gain of 6, as well as carried the ball for a gain of 6, and it seemed as if the Cardinals were starting to march down the field. Wayne County was then called for holding, however Dumphord ran for a gain of 10 yards in the play after to basically negate that penalty. The Cardinals had time for one more play, so Dumphord chucked the ball into the endzone, but it was incomplete, so both teams went into the locker room with the Patriots in front 14-0 after 1 half of football.
The Cardinals got the 2nd half kickoff, and once again it looked as if they were starting to drive down the field. This became a central theme of the game, Wayne would look like they would be starting to play as solidly as they did to begin the year, but then one way or another, all their momentum would be drained quickly.
Midway through the drive, Lincoln County was called for defensive pass interference once again, and following a play where Dumphord completed a pass to Curry for a gain of 8, it began to look, once again, like the Cardinals would finally put some points up on the board. The mental mistakes made another appearance here, however, as Dumphord would fumble the snap a few plays later, with it being recovered by Lincoln County. Following big plays by Sawyer Horton (a QB keeper for a gain of 10) and a pass from Sawyer Horton to Robert Bowman (who was wide open in the middle of the field) for a gain of 32 yards, the Patriots looked to score for the 3rd time in the game. After solid rushing gains for Davis (9 yards) and Amon (about 4 yards), the Patriots went into the 4th quarter with a 14-0 lead, and threatening to make the lead even larger.
Following a solid gain by Davis for 8 yards, the Patriots were set up near the endzone at the beginning of the 4th quarter. Then, Amon ran the ball 2 straight times (for gains of 4 and 5 yards), with the last run resulting in yet another touchdown for Lincoln County, and following a successful 2-point conversion, the Patriots now led by a score of 22-0.
As Wayne County's offense took the field once again, with the game solidly out of reach at this point, they sent out a new QB, as Wesley Cares was back at the position he started the first 3 games of the season at, with the Cardinals looking for any amount of offense to avoid the shutout. The decision looked to be a brilliant one at first, as the first play with Cares in at QB was a completed pass to Burchett for a gain of 5 yards. Unfortunately, Cares then proceeded to overthrow 3 straight times to make the Cardinals turn the ball over on downs. A quick observation suggests that Cares definitely has the arm talent to make throws, he just has to stop putting so much power into the ball and improve his accuracy.
The Wayne County defense made their best play of the night at this point, as Sawyer Horton was sacked for a loss of 8 yards. Following this sack, Sawyer Horton was then sacked for a second time by Bradley Hardwick, this time for a loss of 4 yards, as the Cardinals' defense finally showed signs of life at this point. However, right after that sack, Sawyer Horton found Davis for 33 yards and the Patriots' 4th touchdown on the night, making it 29-0. Wayne then had the ball once again, and at this point was just looking for any positive to take out of this game. Nathaniel Sullivan did have a big run for a gain of 11 yards on their first offensive play of the drive, however. A few plays later, and Wayne was called for a personal foul, setting them back a few yards.
A few plays later still, and following a pass from Cares that was deflected, the Cardinals once again turned the ball over on downs. Lincoln County got the ball back, and on their first play of the drive one of their coaches was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. Micah Phillips had a few runs here for a combined total of 13 yards as the Patriots tried to wind down the clock, but eventually they turned the ball over on downs with only seconds left. Following one more play by Wayne County, a run by N. Sullivan for no gain, the final buzzer sounded, and the Wayne County Cardinals fell to the Lincoln County Patriots by a score of 29-0.
Wayne County's record falls to 4-2 on the season, and they will be back in action next Friday night, as they will welcome in the Knox Central Panthers for the Cardinals final home game of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.