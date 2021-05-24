Cardinals sweep Cumberland County in doubleheader

BURKESVILLE – The Wayne County High School baseball team swept Cumberland County High School in a doubleheader on Saturday. The Cardinals won the first game 4-2, and then came back to win the second contest 10-2.
In the first win over Cumberland County, the Cardinals only had four hits but were able to outscore the homestanding Panthers. Senior Andrew Brammer, senior Jacob Jackson, senior Titus Jones, and junior Jayden Keith had one hit each. Sophomore Kason Pitman, Jones, Keith and sophomore Kamryn Hancock had one RBI each.
Jones earned the pitching win in game one, while Pitman earned the save.
In the second game, Andrew Brammer had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored a run. Junior Renan Dobbs had a hit and drove in two runs. Jayden Keith and sophomore Cory Brown drove in one run each.
Wayne County (19-12) travels to Corbin High School on Monday, and Clinton County High School on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
