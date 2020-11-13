Cardinals take a week off prior to playoffs

MONTICELLO - And while 2020 has been a strange year for the nation, it has been even a stranger year for the Wayne County High School football program.
The Cardinals football program was without their veteran head football coach Shawn Thompson for the first two weeks of the season, while he was quarantined for 14 straight days. Now the entire team has been in self-quarantine after some players and coaches were exposed.
"We have not practiced this week, because we have had kids exposed and coaches as well," Thompson stated. "Just exposed and some are in quarantine, so I made the decision to keep them away this week so maybe we get to play next week."
Not only has COVID issues affected the Cardinals football program directly, but it has affected them indirectly.
The Cardinals' first-round district opponent Knox Central was scheduled to play Wayne County on two separate occasions during the regular season, but both were postponed due to COVID-related issues. Their last meeting was scheduled to be in the regular-season finale and the game was to decide playoff home field advantage.
Prior to that regular-season finale game, Knox Central had a higher RPI rating and would have hosted their playoff game with Wayne County. Fortunately, the Cardinals' 42-20 pick-up game win over Barren County gave Wayne County a higher RPI than Knox Central and the home-field nod in the playoff first-round match-up.
With a couple of nagging little injuries, the Cardinals might could benefit from the KHSAA one-week delay of playoffs, but Thompson is more concerned about the overall well-being of his players.
"Hopefully, we can use this week to catch up on grades and trying to stay safe," Thompson stated.
