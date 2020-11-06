Cardinals travel to Barren County for regular season finale

As the 2020 regular season football schedule comes to a close on Friday, the 3-3 Wayne County High School Cardinals travel to Barren County High School to get one more game in before the post-season playoffs.
After a dominating 43-8 win over North Laurel last Friday night, the Cardinals had their sights set on battling district foes Knox Central High School for first-round playoff home field advantage. But after Knox Central had to cancel last Friday's game, Cardinals' veteran head coach Shawn Thompson scrambled to pick up a last-second regular season finale game.
At mid-week, he picked up a road game with the 2-4 Trojans of Barren County - a Class 6A program from Glasgow.
"We are just happy to be playing football," Thompson stated. "I really know nothing about Barren County, but I know their head coach Jackson Arnett, who was a Monroe County boy and was at Corbin for awhile. He is an extremely hard working young coach and his kids are playing hard. Like us, they are going to shoot from the hip. Hopefully in this game, everybody stays healthy. Hopefully we can perform and go over there and get a big win."
The Trojans' offense is pretty balanced between their run game and their passing game, but Barren County has had their most offensive success through the air. Senior wide receiver Jamarcus Miley has been their top offensive performer with 23 receptions for 519 yards and four touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Jameson Buie has completed 50-of-102 pass attempts for 772 yards with seven touchdown passes and eight pass interceptions. Senior running back Gavin Withrow has carried the ball 40 times for 206 yards.
It will be no mystery to Barren County, or anyone else in the state of Kentucky, what the Cardinals will do on offense - give the ball to their Mr. Football candidate Braedon Sloan. The 2019 first-team All-State running back leads the entire state in rushing with an average of 237 yards per game and scoring with 24.4 points per game average.
Sloan has rushed for 1,184 yards in only five games played and has scored 20 rushing touchdowns this season. After sitting out nearly three weeks with an injury, Sloan came back strong last week with a 243-yard, five-touchdown performance against North Laurel. Sloan also became the program's all-time leading career rusher, surpassing his dad James Sloan's mark set in 1990.
Junior linebacker Lee Shelton has anchored the Cardinal defense with 76 tackles and a pair of fumble recoveries. Shelton ranks second in the state in Class 4A in total tackles.
Senior quarterback Brody Weaver has also had a solid year with 692 passing yards and 148 rushing yards. Weaver has thrown five TD passes and has ran into the end zone once this season.
Weaver's favorite receivers are sophomore Wesley Cares and senior Carson Simpson. Cares has caught 12 passes for 262 yards and scored two touchdowns. Simpson has caught 12 passes for 177 yards with a touchdown.
With a proven offense and defense, Coach Thompson hopes to work on some other aspects of the Cardinals' game on Friday
"At this point of the season I think everybody has down what they are wanting to do offensively and defensively," Thompson explained. "The real thing for me going into this game, would be our special teams, because I think that will play a big factor down the stretch."
The main takeaway from this Friday's game is that the Cardinals want to get a big win, while staying healthy.
"You got to keep the kids healthy because you can get hurt just getting out of bed, so you got to block that out," Thompson stated. "We have got to be smart and get a little momentum going into the playoffs."
The game will be broadcast on WFLW FM 95.7 and wflw957.com beginning with "Countdown to Kickoff" at 7 p.m., followed by the kick at 8 p.m. from Barren County High School.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
