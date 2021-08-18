Cardinals win home opener against Campbellsville

MONTICELLO - The Wayne County High School boys soccer team opened up the 2021 season with a 2-0 win over visiting Campbellsville High school on Tuesday.
The Cardinals won the game without ever actually scoring a goal, as both scores were credited as on goals by the opposing team's keeper.
Wayne County senior goalkeeper Andy Santiz was the man of the match with an outstanding game of 19 saves in all 80 minutes played.
Wayne County (1-0) will travel to play Somerset Christian School on Thursday, Aug. 19.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.