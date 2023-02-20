LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — It was a night of celebration Saturday for the Louisville basketball program as the 2013 national championship team was honored, and the current group of Cardinals capped it off in grand style.
They upset Clemson (19-8, 11-5), a 10-point favorite and a team still in the hunt for the ACC title and trying to play its way off the NCAA Tournament bubble, 83-73, to snap a four-game losing streak with their most solid all-around performance of the season in front of 15,157 fans in the KFC Yum! Center, the largest crowd of the season.
Afterwards the most prominent words tossed around by coach Kenny Payne and several of his players in referring to the victory and the fan support were “amazing” and “unbelievable.”
Video highlights of the 2013 championship game against Michigan in Atlanta were played during warmups, putting the crowd in a celebratory mood and U of L (4-23, 2-14) gave them even more to celebrate after consecutive narrow losses to Miami and Virginia.
At halftime 11 players from that team were introduced and a banner was raised with the words “2013 Final Coaches Poll #1” because the school is prohibited by NCAA sanctions for referring directly to the title, which was stripped as part of the penalties for the sex/strippers scandal.
“We played well, I’m proud of the guys,” Payne said. “And they couldn’t have picked a better night than when the 2013 team was here. That was a team that is loved and should be loved. What they did inspired a lot of people and made a lot of people happy. This was just a great night, unbelievable night, unbelievable energy in the building.”
Both in the stands and on the court.
Individually, the main sparks in the victory were El Ellis, JJ Traynor and Mike James. That trio combined for 57 of the Cards’ points and 18 of their 37 rebounds, with Ellis and James scoring 17 of Louisville’s 19 points. Ellis tied Clemson’s PJ Hall for game scoring honors with 28 points, while Traynor got a career-high 16 points and nine rebounds, and James had 13 points. Jae’Lyn Withers collected nine rebounds to go along with eight points. And Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, playing extended minutes (22) for the first time since returning from a foot injury this wee, added eight points and four boards.
U of L shot 51 percent from the field while limiting Clemson to 43.3, including 4-of-24 from 3-point range. The Cards’ shooting helped them overcome a 16-7 deficit in points off turnovers and being outscored 46-26 in the paint. They were 21-of-35 on two-point attempts.
Payne had members of the 2013 team talk to the Cards Friday, saying he wanted them to tell his players what it felt like to win a championship and the lessons they learned from being successful.
“The 2013 team being here gave us a lot of motivation,” Mike James said. “It was great to be around those guys and we wanted to play hard for them. We didn’t want to disappoint them. This was just amazing, unbelievable. I don’t have any other words for it.”
After a back-and-forth first half that ended with U of L on top 39-36, the Cards built a 66-52 lead with 7 1/2 minutes remaining, the first time this season they have been ahead by such a large margin that late in the game. But the final minutes weren’t without some nail-biting moments. U of L didn’t score for four minutes and a 12-2 Clemson run sliced the lead to 68-64 with 3:11 left.
That would have been folding time earlier in the season, but this time the Cards regrouped and finished the win. A layup by James and a flying dunk of a James miss by Huntley-Hatfield gave them some breathing room at 74-66 and they held off Clemson by making 7-of-8 free throws in the final 46 seconds.
“We took a big step today,” James said. “I give a lot of credit to El. When Clemson made their run he pulled us together and told us to stay calm.”
“Give the Louisville kids and their staff credit,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “They played with tremendous energy and effort and made winning plays. They’re playing good basketball, watching them the last two or three weeks. They’re taking better care of the ball, moving the ball, sharing it, getting good play from multiple guys, playing with more connectedness.”
Ellis capped the victory with an unsportsmanlike 360 dunk at the buzzer as the Clemson players stood in the backcourt offering no resistance, believing the Cards would dribble the final seconds off the clock. Payne was not pleased.
“I wish he wouldn’t have closed the game like that,” Payne said. “I want us to be a program of class and dignity. I know he was excited, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to act the right way.”
Said Ellis: “KP wasn’t a fan of it. He got on me pretty good. I was just having fun.”
Commented
