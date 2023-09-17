LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - At halftime, after a dominant first half by Louisville that ended with a 21-0 lead, Indiana coaches and fans were undoubtedly thankful the school had canceled the remaining two games of the three-game series. After the third quarter, they were probably ready to request negotiations to reinstate the contests.
In the end, the Cardinals held on by the skin of their teeth to escape with a 21-14 victory in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Saturday and return to L&N Stadium next Saturday with a 3-0 record to face Boston College (1-2), which narrowly missed pulling a huge upset in a 31-29 loss to No. 3 Florida State.
U of L, a 10 1/2-point favorite, used a goal line stand only 18 inches from the end zone and then a clutch run by quarterback Jack Plummer to blunt the Hoosiers' gritty comeback, assure the win and give head coach Jeff Brohm a 5-1 record against IU coach To Allen -- the other four coming when Brohm was at Purdue.
"Like every football game, I wish we it could be pretty and we could dominate the whole game, but that's not reality," Brohm said afterwards. "There's a lot of good football teams around the country and you've got to find a way to score more points than they do. We got off to a rough start in the second half, they got the onsides kick and it kind of snowballed from there and we just kind of hung in there at the end. We just had to get out with a win."
The first half was all Louisville, with the Cards outgaining IU 302-107 and controling both sides of the ball. But the Hoosiers (1-2) turned the tables by recovering a surprise onsides kick at the start of the third quarter and turning it into an eventual touchdown to seize momentum and then maintained it the rest of the way. IU's defense took charge of the game by keeping pressure on Plummer and denying any critical big plays.
"In the first half we were efficient on offense, moved the ball a lot of different ways, ran the ball, hit a couple play-action shots, took care of the football, played solid defense," Brohm said. "Came out the second half and it started moving in the other direction and we just couldn't find a way to fully turn it back in our direction. But we had the toughness and the fortitude to hang in there at the end, so I'm proud of that.
"As we move into conference play, that's how it's gonna be and we've got to play efficient for four quarters and we've got to be tough enough to not make too many mistakes, be able to circle the wagons when things are going the wrong direction and pull the thing back together."
Following the onsides kick, Indiana needed only three plays for quarterback Tayven Jackson to hit running back Jaylin Lucas down the middle for a 30-yard touchdown. Then the Hoosiers pulled to within 21-14 in the final minute of the period, with Jackson directing a methodical 97-yard, 13-play scoring drive that consumed 7 1/2 minutes and set up a white knuckle finish.
Staring with 8 1/2 minutes remaining in the game, IU moved from its own 10-yard line to a first down at the Louisville 7. And then the Cards had to survive a couple of scary moments. On a third-and-goal from the 7, Jackson scrambled to his right and dived for the pylon. But on a review of the play his knee was ruled down at the one-half-yard line.
Then came the biggest play of the afternoon. Jackson handed off to Josh Henderson, who had scored IU's second TD on a 2-yard run, tried to leap over a pile of Louisville defenders, but was stopped cold, with linebackers T.J. Quinn and Stanquan Clark officially being credited with the tackle.
"We spent a lot of time preparing for the goal line," Brohm said. "We had a call down there that caused them to snap the ball a little early and we stuffed it in there. We've got some big guys, our coaches coached it well, our players executed and we manned up and found a way to win."
So Louisville took over on the one with 4:38 remaining, and on the first play Brohm gambled and risked a potential safety (in the case of a blitz) by calling a play action naked bootleg for Plummer, who faked and got to the edge for a 13-yard gain and some breathing room. From there the Cards were able to get two more first downs and run out the clock, with IU having just one timeout left.
Despite the second half offensive problems, U of L finished with several impressive performances.
Wide receiver Jamari Thrash continued his hot start, catching four passes for 159 yards and an 85-yard touchdown, all in the first half. He now has 14 receptions for 329 yards and four TDs. Running back Jawhar Jordan gained 113 yards on 18 carries for a 6.3 average and scored UofL's final touchdown on a 25-yard run. Plummer completed 13-of-23 passes, with an interception that bounced off the chest of the intended receiver, and added 42 yards rushing in eight tries.
"We ran the ball in the end when we needed to. That's the sign of a good team," Brohm said. "We played great defemse when we needed to and stuffed them. That's the sign of a good team. We've just got to do it on the small things, be a little more precise in our production for four quarters. But these guys work hard and they know every game is gonna be a battle."
