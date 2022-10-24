LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville's resounding 24-10 homecoming victory over Pittsburgh Saturday night in a slugfest of a college football game in Cardinal Stadium had a little bit of everything.
A quarterback turned receiver for a key play. A fumble return for a touchdown. The decisive touchdown delivered by an anonymous (until now) tight end. A rousing finish by the Cards (4-3, 2-3), who won back-to-back games for the first time this season to climb above .500, also for the first time.
Most of all though, it featured a lights out, dynamite defensive performance that held Pitt to its lowest point total in the last 25 games and provided the spark for a team desperate to push the reset button in the kickoff to the demanding second half of its backloaded schedule.
U of L forced Pitt (4-2, 1-2) into four turnovers, two fumbles and two interceptions, while surrendering just 326 yards and recording two sacks and six tackles for loss.
After the first quarter, it also did a solid job containing Panthers running back Israel Abanikanda, who had rambled for 320 yards and six touchdowns against Virginia Tech in his last outing. The ACC's leading rusher scored Pitt's only TD on a 12-yard run late in the first quarter and finished with 129 yards on 28 carries, but just 53 of those yards came in the second half.
The Cards' defense was at its best with the game on the line late. Pitt's four fourth-quarter possessions ended in a punt, a fumble and two failed fourth-down attempts.
"I'm an offensive guy, but I love it when the defense plays the way it did tonight," U of L coach Scott Satterfield said. "I love it. I absolutely love it. It's incredible. The turnover margin is the best-looking stat besides the score. We knew it was going to be a physical contest, a black and blue kind of game. We talked about the war in the trenches, the offensive and defensive lines, who was going to get after it more and it was a battle the whole game."
"Fast, violent, physical," linebacker Ben Perry said. "The offense wasn't scoring, so we said, 'We're going to put it on our backs, it's on our backs tonight.'"
The biggest back belonged to senior linebacker Yasir Abdullah, who was a relentless force all evening. He tied for the team high with seven tackles, including two for a loss and a sack, intercepted a pass, had two pass breakups and forced a three quarterback hurries.
"Oh man, what a warrior," Satterfield said. "He was all over the field. He doesn't come off the field very often, just to get some water and right back out. I love the way he competes and fights."
U of L's offense struggled most of the game, with quarterback Malik Cunningham going to the sidelines several times after hard hits, to be replaced briefly by Brock Domann. After Pitt jumped ahead 7-0, U of L tied it on Cunningham's 25-yard touchdown pass to tight end Marshon Ford. The Panthers eased in front again at 10-7 on a 37-yard field goal late in the third quarter, but then the Cards scored 17 unanswered points in the final period.
Josh Lifton, a former star at Kentucky Country Day who joined the program as a walk-on in 2020 after a season at Wofford, had caught only one pass -- last season against Kentucky -- but he put the Cards ahead to stay with a nifty grab of Cunningham's nine-yard pass with 9:45 remaining. Lifton was alone in the back of the end zone, but Cunningham's pass was low and he had to snatched it off his shoelaces.
Lifson was pressed into service because Ford was unable to play in the second half after suffering an injury in the first half.
"Pretty surreal," Lifson said. "It's a dream come true. I grew up as a huge Louisville fan and sat in section 228 behind Louisville's bench. I want to give credit to the O-line for having great pass protection and allowing me to get open."
Lifson wasn't even listed on the pregame depth chart, but Satterfield said he's "a guy who we have complete faith in" and he never hesitated to call the play.
"I didn't even really think about it and just said let's call it," he added. "Malik's ball died on him and Lifson made a great catch to come back and get it."
Lifson's TD was set up by a throwback from Cunningham to Braden Smith on the right hash back to U of L's QB on the left hash and he followed a convoy of four teammates down the sideline to the Pitt 11 for a 33-yard gain.
"We were struggling and we were trying to find ways to score points," Satterfield said. "We hadn't run that play all year, but we thought it was a good time, and it worked."
After James Turner's 10th consecutive field goal -- a 48-yarder -- Louisville got the clinching touchdown when Abdullah slammed into Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis, jarred the ball loose and Kei' Trel Clark scooped it up and returned it 59 yards for the clinching TD at the 3:03 mark.
Cunningham, who at one time was 2 of his last 10, wound up 10-of-21 for 122 yards, with the two TDs and an interception. Despite playing with a heavily-wrapped elbow injury Trevion Cooley led U of L in rushing with 75 yards on 11 carries as starter Tiyon Evans sat out the game with an injury.
Next up for the Cards is No. 13 Wake Forest (6-1, 2-1) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Cardinal Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.