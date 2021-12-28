Cards drop fourth straight in Monticello Bank Classic

MONTICELLO – The young Wayne County High School boys basketball team are feeling the growing pains as the Cardinals dropped their fourth straight game on Monday Night in the Monticello Bank Classic. Wayne County fell to Clay County by a score of 80-63
“We had no answer for Grant Strong, and he scored 44 points," Wayne County High School boys basketball coach Rodney Woods stated. "Our team is searching for answers, and that is not a good spot to be in. Hopefully, we can stop the bleeding sooner than later."
Eighth-grader Kendall Phillips led the Cardinals with 20 points and two treys. Bryson Slone scored 11 points, Antajuan Dumphord scored nine points. Ryder Bell scored six points, Seth Farmer scored five points, Kayden Phillips scored five points, Renan Dobbs scored three points. Korbyn Edwards and Gage Gregory scored two points each.
Wayne County (4-6) will host Harlan on Tuesday in the Monticello Bank Classic.
