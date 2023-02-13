At halftime of the Louisville-Miami game, with U of L trailing just 42-41, ACC Network studio analyst and former Cardinal star Luke Hancock was incredulous.
“They’re blowing my mind,” he told viewers, referring to his former team, a 20-point underdog.
It’s a sure thing that Hancock had a lot of company, both then and later because the Cardinals (3-22, 1-13) didn’t fade as has been their modus operandi all season. They took No. 19 Miami (20-5, 11-4) down to the wire with a gutsy performance before reluctantly succumbing 93-85 in the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. Saturday night.
Led by an outstanding effort by El Ellis, it was by far Louisville’s best 40-minute showing of the season and it came against a club that had been dominant at home, with a 13-0 record. A team that is in the thick of the race for the ACC regular-season championship. A team that had blasted Duke 81-59 five days earlier.
Did I mention that U of L was coming off a humiliating 91-57 loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday? So there was no reason to expect anything other than another blowout.
Yet despite never leading after falling behind 10-0, the Cards matched the Hurricanes blow for blow until the final minutes. When Miami breezed past U of L 80-53 in the KFC Yum! Center back on Dec. 4, Canes coach Jim Larranaga spent most of the game leaning back in his chair relaxing, his arms folded. But there wasn’t much time for him to relax during the rematch.
With under four minutes remaining it was a two-possession game, Miami clinging to a 76-70 lead and struggling to score. The Canes managed just five field goals in the last 8 1/2 minutes, but made enough free throws to extend their lead and then hold off the visitors. They were 7-of-8 from the foul line down the stretch.
Much of the credit for UofL’s much better than expected effort belonged to Ellis, who made big basket after big basket while scoring a career-high 33 points. He hit 12-of-20 field goal attempts, all six of his free throws and also handed out five assists with just two turnovers.
“I feel like lately I’ve been coming along and going into the game trying to get my teammates involved first, and looking for mine second,” Ellis said. “I felt like tonight was one of those times where I let the game come to me, and when you do that, the rim gets even bigger.”
U of L’s 85 points were its most in an ACC game since beating Wake Forest 86-76 on Feb. 5, 2020 and its .579 shooting percentage (33-57) was a season high. Jae’Lyn Withers scored 18 and Kamari Lands added 13.
In the end, however, the Cards were doomed by the usual culprit — turnovers. Miami converted 12 of them into 20 points and also outscored the losers 19-11 on second-chance points. Meanwhile, UofL couldn’t find the answer to stopping the Canes’ offense, especially guards Isaiah Wong, Nijel Pack and center Omier Norchad. Pack led Miami with 22 points; Wong, who started his 103rd career game, and Omier each finished with 21 points. Combined, the trio hit 22-of-33 shots.
“Our offense was great. I liked the way we attacked. I’m happy with what we did offensively,” UofL coach Kenny Payne said. “Defensively, we just didn’t bring the effort needed to beat a team like this, a team that’s really versatile, has good shooters, a good post player and multiple scorers. The only way you beat a team like that is if you defend them.
“Did we fight? Yes, we fought. We made them uncomfortable at times. But we need to do that consistently. We need more guys to step up. We’re not a team that can have two or three guys that are playing the way we need. Every person who steps on the floor is vital to us. You have to be productive.”
Ellis said the Cards’ ability to give Miami all it could handle should provide hope for some elusive success in their last six games.
“Honestly, I feel like guys are getting stronger and better,” he said. “You can see the growth from the beginning. If we stay together and continue to fight like that, I think we can win some games.”
U of L’s next opportunity to do that will come Wednesday at home against ACC leader No. 8 Virginia (19-4, 11-3), which has beaten the Cards 14 of the last 15 times they’ve met.
