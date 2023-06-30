LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — The Atlantic Coast Conference ended its Challenge series with the Big Ten after the ninth installment last season, replacing it with a Southeastern version, but Louisville’s debut in that new event will have to wait until the 2024-25 season.
ESPN announced pairings for the first ACC/SEC Challenge Wednesday in November, and U of L is odd man out. That’s because the ACC has 15 teams and the SEC 14, meaning one of the former will have to sit out each year and probably the network figured that since the Cardinals were 4-28 last year this would be a good time to exclude them.
U of L was 4-5 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, including last season’s 79-54 walloping by Maryland in the KFC Yum! Center.
A small portion of the Cards’ nonconference schedule is known at this point. It includes the Empire Classic in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 19-20, where they will face two of the other three entrants — defending national champion Connecticut, Indiana and Texas. Matchups have not been announced. UofL will play DePaul in Chicago on Dec. 9, and Pepperdine will visit the Yum! Center at a date to be determined.
Louisville’s women’s program is included in the 2023 Challenge and will face Ole Miss in SJB Pavilion in Oxford on Nov. 29, with tippof at 9:15 EST. The Lady Cards advanced to their fifth straight Elite Eight last season and finished 26-12.
The college sports season ended Monday night with LSU’s 18-4 rout of Florida to win the College World Series. Here’s a look at what’s happening on the UofL sports scene as the 2023-24 season looms:
FOOTBALL GETTING NOTICED
College football yearbooks continue to publish their predictions for the coming season, with UofL and new coach Jeff Brohm getting prominent mention.
Seeking to identify the team that could echo TCU’s surge from 5-7 in 2021 to the national runnerup in 2022 while choosing one team from each Power 5 conference, TSN included Louisville in its list of five sleeper picks for the 2023 College Football Playoff, which will be the final CFP under the current four-team format.
“This would be the out-of-nowhere TCU template, TSN’s Bill Bender wrote. “That starts with first-year coach Jeff Brohm — who returned to his alma mater after leading Purdue to the Big Ten championship game last season. Brohm worked the transfer portal with as many as seven new offensive starters, including quarterback Jack Plummer.
“(ACC) favorites Clemson, Florida State and North Carolina aren’t on the schedule and UofL get Notre Dame at home on Oct. 7. The Cardinals could be in the ACC championship game picture heading into November, where they close with a road trip to Miami and the finale against Kentucky. The CFP is asking for too much, but a quick fix New Year’s Day Six Bowl run — like Michigan State in 2021 — isn’t out of the picture.”
Phil Steele also had some interesting things to say about Louisville in his extensive yearbook. It may come as a surprise to UofL fans that he ranked the Cardinals’s secondary as the 14th best in the country, saying they “not only return three starters but also add five Power 5 DBs, including three who were full-time starters last year. This is a deep and experienced unit.”
Steele rates UofL No. 53 overall, tied for sixth in the ACC with NC State. Although the NCAA ranks the Cards’ schedule as the 115th most difficult among the 129 FBS schools, Steele thinks their opponents are considerably better — with a No. 54 ranking. He writes that the NCAA relies on how teams fared last year, not what their outlook is this season.
FLOWERS TABBED AS 2024 NBA LOTTERY PICK
U of L hasn’t produced an NBA lottery pick since Jordan Nwora in 2021, but that could change in 2024, according to USA Today’s For the Win column, whose early mock draft projecting freshman guard/forward Trentyn Flowers to be selected with the No. 11 overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
USA Today uses “intel, research, scouting, deep data and continued conversations with experts around the league” to make its predictions.
“Trentyn Flowers is one of our favorite sleeper picks, although he was indeed a standout during the 2022 Nike EYBL Peach Jam tournament,” For the Win’s Bryan Kalbrosky wrote. “He averaged 21 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per 40 minutes. ‘His versatility is there,’ an NBA scout told For the win. ‘He can facilitate and initiate offense as a secondary playmaker. He can score at every level and play above the rim.’ Flowers already has a great feel for the game and he offers pro-caliber size, conditioning and work ethic.”
The 6-foot-8, 210-pound wing out of Combine Academy in Charlotte, N.C. is a 247Sports Composite five-star prospect and the No. 23 overall player in the nation. He was originally a member of the class of 2024 before reclassifying when he committed to UofL in March.
Flowers was one of 30 players invited to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic training camp in Colorado Springs, Col. earlier this month to try out for the USA U19 Men’s National team. He made the 18-player first cut, but wasn’t picked for the 12-man roster.
FRESHMAN PITCHER CAMPBELL A TEAM USA CANDIDATE
Louisville freshman pitcher Kayden Campbell is trying out for Team USA’s National Collegiate Team in Cary, N.C. After a productive season out of the bullpen, the lefthander from Cincinnati was one of 58 non-draft eligible college players invited to compete for a spot on the final 26-man roster.
Campbell led the Cards with 23 appearances, notching a 2-1 record with twp saves while striking out 25 in 19.1 innings.
“I think that it’s very exciting to be able to get this honor and be able to have the opportunity to try out to play and represent my country,” Campbell told Cardinal Authority. “What I feel from it is if the younger guys want to get in this position, they will see that if you work hard they could get that opportunity.”
Team USA will begin play in a pair of five-game series against Chinese Taipei and Japan, with games taking place across the Carolinas from Friday through July 12.
Meanwhile, U of L’s baseball program had 20 players named to the All-ACC Academic Team, the most of any school. Requirements for selection to the team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, position players must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests and pitchers in 20 percent.
The 20 selections continue a run of academic success that saw the Cardinals extend their streak of consecutive semesters with a 3.0 grade point average to 24 straight this spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.