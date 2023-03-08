Louisville went into the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament Tuesday afternoon with hopes of somehow salvaging a small measure of redemption. Instead, the No. 15-seeded Cardinals exited with yet another embarrassing defeat, surrendering meekly to No. 10 Boston College 80-62 in Greensboro (N.C.) Coliseum.
Now, after a dismal 4-28 season has come to a merciful end in Kenny Payne’s first season as U of L’s coach, he can turn his thoughts to what promises to be an active and interesting offseason while he tries to put the pieces together to rebuild a program that has sunk to the lowest depths in school history.
“For me, it’s dealing with the realization that your season is over,” Payne said. “Now I have to take the next few days and gather my thoughts and see how do I do this in a way that I bring back Louisville to where it needs to be.”
Payne added that he was under a significant handicap when he was hired a year ago because of the possibility of serious NCAA sanctions — including suggestions of the so-called death penalty — that never matrialized but hampered his recruiting.
“It’s unfortunate that when I got this job, the timing, I didn’t have a choice in a lot of things,” he said. “Everybody was saying we would get the death penalty, that they would do away with basketball. When you’re out recruiting and you’re hearing kids that are apprehensive and nervous about coming to you. . .So now it’s probably the first real chance I have to even the playing field without preconceived notions.”
A Courier-Journal reporter then asked Payne if he had had any discussions with U of L athletics director Josh Heird concerning his future, a question that obviously perturbed the coach.
“I don’t think that’s a good question my friend,” he replied. “I don’t know how to answer that. Of course, I have not had one conversation with Josh Heird about my future. I don’t know if there’s a reason to have a conversation with Josh Heird about my future. I go to work every day. I love Josh. Josh says he loves me. There’s nothing to talk about. I’ve got a job to do.”
As for the final game, it was pretty much a typical performance by these Cards, an ending that would have come as no surprise to anyone who has followed them throughout this dark season.
In the end, UofL couldn’t build on a 34-31 halftime lead against a mediocre team playing without its leading scorer and rebounder, seven-footer Quinten Post (15.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg), who was sidelined with a sprained ankle.
BC (16-16) dominated the second half, driving into the lane and scoring, or getting fouled or converting an offensive rebound. The Eagles shot 51.5 percent in the second half and hit 13-of-20 free throws. For the game, they outscored UofL 40-26 on points in the paint and 17-5 on second-chance points.
“They made us look bad because they played with more fire, more toughness and more fight,” Payne said. “They were the aggressor for most of the second half. They brought great energy, great physicality to the game. The stuff they did to us around the basket, to score 49 points in the second half, was the difference in the game.”
After a 19-6 run to close the second half erased a 10-point deficit, the Cards hung close until midway through the second half. They were within 51-48 at the 11:15 mark when BC took charge and opened a 67-54 lead. UofL pulled to within 69-60 with 2:20 left, but the Eagles closed out their fourth straight win with eight unanswered points.
“In the first half we had more energy and we were playing harder and getting in the lane,” UofL forward JJ Traynor said. “That was working for us. In the second half you’re talking about their energy just exceeded ours and they started getting in the paint and getting to the free throw line.”
El Ellis led Louisville with 16 points, but hit just 5-of-16 shots. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield added 13 points and six rebounds, while Traynor contributed 12 points and seven boards.
