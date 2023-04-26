LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A victory against Kentucky by any Louisville sports team is always sweet, but in the case of the Cardinals' impressive 7-0 win over the No. 15 Wildcats Tuesday night there were more meaningful things in play.
As U of L coach Dan McDonnell put it after his team had snapped its longest losing streak since 2011 in front of a record-breaking crowd of 5,292 in Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington:
"It was more about frustration and letting games slip away. Just playing good baseball, and we did it in all three areas."
In other words, the Cards (30-10, 8-10 ACC) were in dire need of a victory -- over anyone -- after dropping four straight games -- three of them by one run at Duke last weekend -- and six of their last seven. They had disappeared from Baseball America's Top-25 after being ranked as high as fifth (they are still 19th in D1Baseball.com and 21st in ESPN), played themselves out of contention for the ACC Atlantic Division title and are in danger of being eliminated from consideration as a regional host in the NCAA Tournament.
So the third straight win in the Battle of the Bluegrass and 14th in the last 17 meetings could have significant implications beyond beating a rival if UofL can use it to spark a resurgence and build momentum for the postseason.
"I believe in this group," McDonnell said on his postgame radio show. "As you saw tonight we played great defense and got a shutout against a Top 25 team on the road, which is not easy to do with today's strike zone. And we had a lot of quality at-bats, so it was good to see us play to our strengths."
The Cards will have to come up with more of the same over the next few weeks to be successful because they face a challenging stretch leading into the ACC Tournament May 23-28 in Durham, N.C.
Of their 15 remaining games, seven will be against Top-25 teams, starting with No. 15 Miami (26-15, 12-9) Thursday in the first of a three-game series at Jim Patterson Stadium. The other four will be against No. 5 Vanderbilt and No. 11 Virginia on the road, where U of L is only 4-8 vs. 20-5 at home.
"If your defense and pitching show up every day then you've got a chance to win," McDonnell said. "We're still leaving a lot of guys on base and we're not the best team in the country right now with the bases loaded. But when you address it, sometimes you take a step back first because everybody presses and tries a little too hard. But at least you can talk about it, practice it, and I promise you we will start banging some balls in the gap all the way down the lineup when we come up there with the bases loaded."
As McDonnell noted, against UK (30-10, 11-7 SEC) , the Cards put together a solid all-around performance. Six pitchers, none of whom worked more than two innings, limited UK to four hits while recording seven strikeouts. The defense came up with a number of outstanding plays in the outfield, and timely hitting by the lower part of the batting order, along with six extra base hits, overcame 14 strikeouts. Eight of the Louisville Ks were, against Wildcat starter Travis Smith, who allowed only one run in pitching a career-high five innings.
U of L's lone run in the first six innings came on Jack Payton's solo homer in the second, but the Cards took control by scoring six runs in the final three innings, including a pinch-hit solo blast by Lexington native Tyeler Hawkins in the ninth. Payton, the cleanup hitter, also provided an RBI double, but the last four players in the order accounted for nine of the Cards' 13 hits as the other four players in the heart of the lineup went 2-for-15.
Kentucky faces an even tougher upcoming schedule than U of L, with nine games against top 5 teams. The Cats will travel to No. 5 Vanderbilt (29-11, 13-5) Friday for a three-game series, then host No. 2 South Carolina (34-6, 13-4) May 6-7-8 and No. 4 Florida (32-10, 11-7) May 18-19-20. Those are the top three teams in the SEC East.
