Last night at Wayne County, the Cardinals got a close 61-57 victory over the Russell County Lakers.
The Cardinals only had four players score last night with 8th grade starter Kendall Phillips leading the team with 22, sophomore Mason Burchett with 15, senior Brody Weaver with 14, and junior Gage Gregory with 10.
Russell's Jay Milburn was the top scorer for the Lakers with 18 points on the night. Scott Hamm and Owen Loy also reached double figures with Hamm at 15, and Loy at 11.
"We played as well in the first half as we've played," said Wayne County head coach Rodney Woods. "Second half, we played as bad as we've played. That's two straight games we've done that."
Wayne County outscored the Lakers 21-8 in the first and 18-11 in the second to lead 39-19 at halftime.
However, after the break, Russell held the Cardinals to just four points in the third and outscored them by 20 points. After the third period, the score was even at 43-43.
Despite a struggle in the third, Wayne bounced back and outscored the Lakers 18-14 in the fourth to land the four point win.
"Give Russell credit for fighting back to tie the game late in the third quarter and give our guys credit for never getting behind and pulling out the win" said coach Woods.
The win advanced the Cardinals to 9-11 on the season and they will face off with the South Laurel Cardinals Monday night on the road.
"Still have to do some things better if we expect to have a chance in the tournament" said coach Woods.
WCHS - 21 - 18 - 4 - 18 - 61
RCHS - 8 - 11 - 24 - 14 - 57
Wayne Co. - Phillips 22, Burchett 15, Weaver 14, Gregory 10.
Russell Co. - Milburn 18, Hamm 15, Loy 11, Gosser 9, Anderson 2, Bolin 2.
