Cards look to bounce back with home date against North Laurel 

The Wayne County Cardinals return to action Friday night hosting Class 5A North Laurel, in the regular season home finale. Wayne County is 2-3 on the season and coming off a disappointing 43-6 home district loss to Corbin last week, while the Jaguars snapped a three-game losing streak of their own with a 28-13 home win over Walton-Verona to improve to 3-4 on the season. The contest marks the 10th meeting all time between the two programs with the Cards owning a 7-2 series advantage, which includes a 63-32 road win on November 1st of last season.
Chris Larkey, in his 12th season at the helm with an overall mark of 72-57, has the 2020 Jaguars averaging 27 points per game and allowing 26.1 points per contest paced by a powerful running game that nets 199 yards per game. The offensive unit also passes for 128 yards to total 328 yards of offense led by talented freshman quarterback Tucker Warren. Warren has completed 72 of 122 passes for 852 yards with 9 TDs against 9 interceptions and has rushed 65 times for 277 yards with an additional 7 scores.
"Warren is another dual threat at quarterback and really has made some big-time plays for their football team. He's just a freshman and does a lot of good things, plus they have a talented group of skill kids as well. They can pound the football in the running game but they also will run some Spread and pass the football, so we have a big challenge," said Cards head coach Shawn Thompson.
Grant Woods, a 5-7 senior, is back in the offensive backfield from last season and paces the attack with 425 yards on 61 rushes with 4 TDs, while 5-5 junior Jacob Bowman also provides some punch with 75 attempts for 397 yards with 4 TDs. The trio of Warren, Woods and Bowman have combined for over 1100 rushing yards, which helps supplement the talented receiving corps.
"Their backs run hard and they have a solid group, as it's not just one, or two guys, so I like their depth. They also have some guys that can catch the football and that allows them a bunch of different options on offense, so we have to play better," said Thompson.
Jack Chappell, a 6-3 freshman, leads all receivers with 22 receptions for 285 yards with a score, while senior Brodey Brinks has 14 balls for 194 yards with 2 TDs. Junior Gavin Hurst leads the group with 4 TDs and has 18 catches for 187 yards, as the Cardinals will look to bounce-back after allowing 43 points and 337 yards last week.
"North Laurel plays hard in all phases of the game and this is a very solid high school team we're playing. Anybody that watched our film from last week, I'm sure they're licking their jobs to get to play us. We were without Braedon Sloan last week, but we have no need to feel sorry for ourselves. As a team and as a staff we have to fix our effort problems at times," said Thompson.
Wayne County, without Sloan, was limited to just 49 plays for 164 yards of offense and didn't score until the last play of the game. Senior Carson Simpson was the lone bright spot for the unit catching 4 passes for 64 yards and added a rushing touchdown, as fellow senior Kurtis Karr added a team best 16 carries for 61 rushing yards, but help should be on the way this week.
Braedon Sloan injured his ankle late in the third quarter against Lincoln County, nearly a month ago and the All-State candidate is expected to be available against the Jaguars. Sloan paces the offense with 941 rushing yards and 15 TDs in just 4 games this season and Thompson knows what his presence means.
"Braedon is always just a touch away from the end zone and obviously we missed his talents last week but as a group we must play better on both sides of the football. Hopefully we can get him back into the flow, as it has been three weeks since his last game action. We need to find some rhythm on offense and that starts with better play at all 11 positions," said Thompson.
Brody Weaver has been nursing an injury and was just 8 of 22 last week for 102 yards with 2 interceptions, which pushes his season numbers to 37 of 79 for 578 yards with 5 TDs, against just 2 interceptions. Sophomore Wesley Cares continues to lead the wide receivers with 214 yards and 2 scores, while Carson Simpson leads the corps with 13 catches for 177 yards and a TD.
Wayne County is averaging 33 points per game and allowing 29.8 and the squad is totaling 373 yards of offense per outing with 258 of those yards being on the ground.
"It's no secret we want to run the football and that is our bread and butter but we have to pass the football. We did some good things at times last week, but we had too many drops, too many penalties that stopped drives. Hustle penalties are going to happen, but we have to clean-up the stuff away from the football and execution stuff. That starts with coming off the football with a purpose and playing hard," said Thompson.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Wayne County's Jewell Field. No public sale of tickets will be available and the game will be broadcast on WFLW FM 95.7 on the dial and online at wflw957.com, with "Countdown to Kickoff" at 6:30 p.m. followed by the game at 7:30 p.m.
