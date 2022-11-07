LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville's football team continued clicking on all cylinders Saturday night, overwhelming James Madison 34-10 to win its fourth straight for the first time since Lamar Jackson's Heisman Trophy season in 2016 and reach bowl eligibility.
It was a combined effort for the Cardinals' (6-3) offense and defense. U of L's offense produced two 100-yard rushers against the nation's No. 1 defense vs. the run and scored 27 unanswered points to hand JMU (5-3) its third loss in a row.
Tiyon Evans, coming off a 106-yard performance against Wake Forest last week, compiled 126 yards on 10 carries, including a 71-yard touchdown gallop in the third quarter. Jawhar Jordan had 117 yards on 17 trips, filling in for Trevion Cooley, who missed the game due to personal reasons, according to a university shortly before kickoff. The Dukes were leading the FBS in rushing defense, allowing only 55.6 yards per game.
"To do that, our offensive line deserves a whole lot of praise," U of L coach Scott Satterfield said. "(JMU) was stacking the box, man. On Tiyon's long touchdown run there were nine guys in the box and our guys did a good job creating a hole. I knew he was gonna be gone because there wasn't anybody back there. So just a great job of blocking all night. There's six who play in there and they all play well, they all play hard. They're the ultimate team guys, they do a lot of the dirty work and they're not looking out for anyone but the team."
Malik Cunningham uncharacteristically had no rushing yards, but completed 14-of-20 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns, tying Jackson for 119 touchdowns accounted for, although Jackson did it in just three seasons, while this is Cunningham's sixth year.
Tyler Hudson caught six passes for a career-high 142 yards, including a 44-yarder that was his first touchdown reception in a Louisville uniform after transferring during the offseason from Central Arkansas.
"T. Hud finally got in the end zone," Satterfield said. "Really proud of him."
Meanwhile, U of L's defense -- led by middle linebacker Momo Sanogo's season-high 13 tackles -- held JMU to 193 yards total offense, 287 below its average.
"Momo just plays with such intensity," Satterfield said. "He's got great juice about him, and fire, and it's very contagious. He's a great leader for us. There were so many plays run between the tackles that our linebackers had to step up and this was the kind of game I know Momo loves to play in, to get a lot of action."
Louisville trailed 10-7 late in the second quarter before James Turner's 28-yard field goal made it 10-10 at halftime, and then the Cards outscored JMU 24-0 in the second half. After another field goal by Turner -- this one for 35 yards -- Evans burst through a gap for his 71-yard TD run at the 6:04 mark of the third quarter.
"Tiyon really runs hard, as hard as I've seen for his size," Satterfield said. "He runs through on contact, but he also has some great speed. We saw that tonight on his touchdown run. He just keeps battling, doesn't say anything, just shows up and goes to work."
After Evans' TD, U of L added scores by Hudson on a 44-yard pass from Cunningham and by Ahmari Hunggins-Bruce on an 11-yard reception.
"Our guys again came out in the second half and really dominated," Satterfield said.
Up next for U of L is No. 4 Clemson, which suffered its first loss Saturday night, falling to Notre Dame 35-14 in South Bend. The Cards will face the Tigers next Saturday in Death Valley. Louisville is 0-7 against their ACC Atlantic Division rival.
