LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- With four returning starters and improved depth, the offensive line was expected to be a strong suit for Louisville's football team this season, and at the halfway point that has proven to be the case.
As the Cardinals (3-3, 1-3 ACC) get set to kick off the second half against Pittsburgh (4-2, 1-1) Saturday at 8 p.m. in Cardinal Stadium (ACCN), U of L is among the ACC leaders in two important categories most impacted by offensive line play.
The Cards lead the league in rushing with an average of 207.2 yards per game and they have allowed only 11 sacks, which is third in the ACC and just two behind co-leaders Florida State and Duke. They are also third in tackles for loss allowed with 4.67 per game (28 total), slightly behind Duke (4.14) and Syracuse (4.43).
In its last outing, a 34-14 win over Virginia, UofL didn't give up a sack or a tackle for loss.
"That's offensive line play. That's great O-line play," coach Scott Satterfield said. "We're not taking those lost yardage plays. A lot of that is the guys up front."
Those guys, for the most part have been left tackle Trevor Reid (6-5, 205, Sr.); left guard Caleb Chandler (6-4, 295, R-Sr.); center Bryan Hudson (6-4, 301, R-Jr.); right guard Adonis Boone (6-5, 294, Sr.); and right tackle Renato Brown (6-4, 311, R-So.). All but Reid have started every game -- he missed one game with a minor injury and was replaced by sophomore Michael Gonzalez (6-4, 303). Sophomore Luke Kandra (6-4, 315) has also filled in frequently.
"Both of those guys, we treat them like starters, whether they start or not," Satterfield said. "They've played a lot of football and they've been solid."
The only newcomer is Hudson, who played in all 13 games last year, but is in his first full season at center as a replacement for departed four-year starter Cole Bentley.
Offensive coordinator Lance Taylor said the offensive line "is playing at a really high level right now."
"We have multiple guys rotating in and out," he added. "It's not just the starting five, but two or three other guys that come in and play significant minutes. They are coming off the ball, establishing a new line of scrimmage, really playing physical at the line of attack, protecting the quarterback well. So that's going to continue to be our standard each week no matter who we play."
Taylor believes the success of the offensive line and its improvement over the course of the season is in part the result of an offensive staff with several new pieces meshing together well. Of the five position coaches on that side of the ball, three of them are new -- Nic Cardwell, offensive line; Taylor, who also coaches the wide receivers; and Josh Stepp, tight ends. They have also had to coordinate with Satterfield, who calls the plays.
"I think as a new staff with some new pieces, we're just getting to know each other really well," Taylor said. "I think we're just starting to gel as a unit and as a staff and that's what showed up at Virginia. Just like any relationship that you cultivate and build, you have to get to know the other person and they have to get to know you. That takes time, until you get to live bullets in games. It's been a process, but we've always gotten along and it's always been great communication and back and forth dialogue."
The standard Taylor mentioned will be severely tested by Pitt's ferocious defense, whose goal coach Pat Narduzzi has colorfully described as "attack, kill mode, kill or capture."
The Panthers are among the sack leaders in the ACC with 19; only Louisville (23) and Miami (21) have more. Pitt has also racked up 34 tackles for loss (TFL), which is 25th nationally. Satterfield said Pitt's two best defensive players are tackle Calijah Kancey (6-0, 280) and linebacker Sirvocea Dennis (6-1, 230). Kancey leads the team with eight TFLs (3 sacks) while Dennis has five TFLs (4 sacks), but seven other players have two or more TFLs.
"Their defense is loaded," Satterfield said. "Kancey is hard to block, undersized but extremely quick, great with his hands and causes havoc. He's a big-time player. Dennis is outstanding; he can play outside, inside, he can do a lot. Their defense is very aggressive, they put a lot of pressure on the offense. When they blitz they're not coming in half-heartedly, they're full-bore. It's very impressive to watch.
"Our offensive line will have to play well in order to block those guys up front, which is obviously a big key. We have to have a great plan of knowing how to pick those guys up. The other thing is, you can know where they're coming from, but you have to block them too. Those guys are relentless, and I think that's where they spearate themselves from some other teams."
