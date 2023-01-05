LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — Maybe 2023 will be a new year for Louisville’s basketball team. No, the Cardinals didn’t upset Syracuse Tuesday night. But they did play with enough fury, determination and effectiveness that the hard-fought, down-to-the-wire 70-69 defeat is cause for hope that somewhere down the line they will win a few games.
Listen to Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim.
“Louisville’s pretty good,” said the 47-year veteran and Hall of Famer. “I’m just very thankful we found a way to win somehow. I know Louisville hasn’t played well, but they sure played well tonight. This will probably sound stupid to say, but I think they’re gonna win some games. I don’t think they’re that bad. I hope they’re not because that wouldn’t say much for us.”
The back-and-forth battle featured 10 lead changes and six ties, with seven of the lead swaps coming in the tense final 3 1/2 minutes. Neither team led by more than six points in the last 18 minutes after a first half that saw the Cards (2-13, 0-4 ACC) rip off a 17-2 run for a 19-10 advantage only to see the Orange (10-5, 3-1) respond with a 12-0 surge to regain the lead.
It figured to come down to a nerve-wracking finish and the teams obliged. They traded blows tit for tat until two free throws by Joe Girard III, who led all scorers with 28 points, gave Syracuse a 70-67 lead with 17.2 seconds remaining. The free throws came after Jae’Lyn Withers had missed an open 18-foot baseline jumper and Girard had rebounded and was fouled.
Syracuse had committed only four fouls, so to avoid letting UofL get off a three-pointer after Girard’s free throws, the visitors fouled Ellis three times before sending him to the foul line with 8.2 seconds left. He made both free throws, giving him 20 points to go along with nine assists on the night.
Then with the Cards scrambling to foul after the inbounds pass, point guard Judah Mintz swerved around defenders and looked to be headed for a layup. But he slipped just past midcourt and Ellis came up with the ball and charged downcourt trying to beat the clocks’ zeroes.
He had Mike James open on the wing, but attempted a layup instead and lost the ball out of bounds. Game over.
Ellis said he was fouled on the play. “I had been making the right play all night,” he said. “I was trying to get the ball to Mike, but a guy behind me grabbed my arm and the ref didn’t call it.”
Replays were inconclusive, but Boeheim seemed to agree with Ellis.
“My guys said Jesse (Edwards) got a piece of it,” he said. “I’m thinking they’re gonna get the ball, but we lucked out somehow.”
James wound up with a season high 20 points and he and Ellis combined to hit 8-of-14 three-pointers. Jae’Lyn Withers lost his starting spot, but snapped out of a recent funk with 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench.
It was U of L’s fourth straight loss and also its fourth by one point, all at home. The Cards had lost their previous seven games against teams from power conferences by an average of almost 25 points and their first three ACC games by an average of 20 points, so this was definitely progress.
As well as U of L played in some aspects — shooting 41 percent from beyond the arc and getting 19 second chance points on 15 offensive rebounds — the Cards couldn’t overcome their season-long nemesis, committing 21 turnovers that Syracuse converted into 25 points.
“First of all, Syracuse is a very good team,” U of L coach Kenny Payne said. “But it wasn’t a win for them as much as it was a loss by us. We gave it away with unforced turnovers. My heart goes out to my team because they deserved to win and they’re getting better. They’re fighting. They’re trying. But at the end of the day, nobody’s gonna give it to you. You’re gonna have to take it and change the perception of who you are and what you are.”
The Cards will have a chance to do that and build on their encouraging performance Saturday when they host Wake Forest at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.