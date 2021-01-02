Cards should be improved when March comes around

The Wayne County Cardinals enter the 2021 season with several question marks, as just two key players and one starter returns off last year's 18-13 squad that claimed a 48th District championship. The Cards are under the 35th year direction of head coach Rodney Woods, as the Hall of Fame inductee has produced a 713-375 record, while winning 21 district championships and 9 regional championships at Wayne County and 923 wins in 43 years overall. This season figures to be one of the more challenging in recent memory as the squad graduated six seniors and four starters off last season's roster.
"I like our eagerness to learn and get better. Not sure we have any strengths other than desire to be better than we are perceived. This is the lowest preseason ranking we've had in many years and I agree with the ranking but I believe the kids want to have a say in where we finish. We don't have a player that has proven anything so I like the look we have in our eyes about changing that," said Cards head coach Rodney Woods.
The strength of the team starts with the lone returning starter in 5-11 180 lbs. guard Mason Burchett, as the sophomore figures to garner much of the attention, after averaging 8.7 points and 3.5 rebounds, while shooting 68 percent from the free throw line and starting all 31 games last season. Burchett shot 43 percent from field and connected on 43 of 102 3-pointers for 42 percent last season and will be counted on to shoulder the scoring load.
"Mason is a good jumper and good shooter; we really need him to attack the backboards. We want him to help shoulder the load with his experience but we also need him to be a better defender and be ready to take the assignment of the other team's best scorer when needed," said Woods.
Gage Gregory returns to start at the point guard position as the 6-0 junior played as a reserve in 14 games last season and averaged 0.2 points and 0.4 rebounds in limited minutes. Gregory has spent the past two seasons running the point with the junior varsity and will be counted on to set the offense.
"Gage is one of two guys that has really made major strides in the off season. The game is starting to slow down and he's seeing things that he didn't see earlier. He has a good motor and goes hard, plus he's making better decisions with the basketball," said Woods.
Talented varsity newcomer Kendall Phillips should get the nod at the three, or small forward position. Phillips, a 6-2 8th grader, will be counted on to provide both scoring and rebounding for a team that lost five of its top six scorers off last year's roster. Last year's seniors accounted for over 58 points per outing, so several new faces must step up.
"Kendall does a little bit of everything and probably does as much as anybody on the team. He can shoot it, gets to the rim and rebounds very hard. Sometimes younger guys have a tough time fitting in, well he's earned the respect of his teammates and I like his confidence. It's just a big jump from eighth grade to varsity, as he's still growing and maturing," said Woods.
The frontcourt will be led by 6-1 200 lbs. senior forward Brody Weaver. Weaver was a key reserve in 15 games last season, coming off a knee-injury to tally 4.1 points and 4.4 boards per contest, while shooting 53 percent from the charity-stripe and a team best 63 percent from the floor.
"Brody is our leader and for us to have a chance he has to stay on the floor. He has such long arms he plays much taller than he is and we're asking him to score more than he ever has. We'll rely on him on the backboards, as he really rebounds hard. He can't afford to be in foul-trouble, as he does a really nice job of calming others down," said Woods.
The fifth and final starter is 6-0 junior forward Renan Dobbs. Dobbs was a reserve in 16 games last season and netted 0.4 points and 0.9 rebounds per contest, while shooting 43 percent from the free throw line and 29 percent from the field, in limited minutes.
"Renan is a guy that knows his role well and doesn't try to do too much. He's very unselfish, does all the little things well and we know he'll be undersized almost every night out at the five position. He has to play smart, position himself well and we know he's a big key to the success of our team," said Woods.
The lineup will be a work in progress throughout the season, but one guy that figures to log some major minutes is 6-0 195 lbs. senior Carson Simpson. Simpson sat out last season but did play in 8 games as a sophomore and averaged one point per outing, look for those numbers to multiply in 2021.
"Carson could very easily start, depending on the matchups and what we want to do. I'm really pleased with his attitude and effort. He's worked extremely hard in practice and guarded well on defense plus he's taking really good shots," said Woods.
Junior Trevet Smith will figure in the mix in the backcourt as Smith netted 0.8 points per game after playing limited minutes in 8 games as a reserve last season.
"Trevet has really had a tough fall with injuries. He sprained an ankle and came back from that to sprain his other ankle even worse. He really had some tough luck, as before that he's had some great workouts," said Woods.
The final player expected to get minutes in the rotation is 6-1 freshman Antajuan Dumphord. Dumphord provides needed athleticism but lacks any varsity experience.
"Biggest surprise of the preseason. He's more of a wing playing as our first post off the bench at the four or five spot. We need him to be more consistent and get tougher but he's learning to go to work each day," said Woods.
Two newcomers to the varsity roster and program are 5-7 senior Nelson Cruz and 6-1 junior Yadier Cruz, as the brothers transferred in from out of the country and are eligible this season. Sophomores Wesley Cares and Damon Hancock, team with freshman Kayden Phillips to round-out the 13-man roster as all three will be counted on to provide varsity depth, while being leaders on the junior varsity team.
"Having Nelson and Yadier has been something unique and different to the team and we're happy to have both of those guys. Wesley is one of the best rebounders in the gym, Damon is a streaky shooter that we just need to keep improving his ball-handling, while Kayden can shoot the basketball very well. Those guys and Antajuan will be counted on to play junior varsity and some freshmen games as well to keep working to improve," said Woods.
Talk about the challenges of the limited off season and the pauses coupled with having so many guys playing fall sports.
"We really didn't have a summer but I'm hoping for some surprises from this group that will be getting their first meaningful varsity play. Normally injuries and having so many fall sports participants is a problem but with practice being pushed back to the 14th it's not near the factor as in past seasons. Certainly, puts them behind fundamentally where they couldn't do individual work but when we start to put offensive/defensive schemes in they will be here like rest of team which again will be different from years past," said Woods.
Going into the season opener with McCreary Central what are some of the biggest concerns for the team?
"First of course is when will we actually get to have a season opener and when we do, I have all kinds of concerns due to the lack of experience we have," said Woods.
How does the 48th District and 12th Region stack up?
"I think McCreary is definitely the favorite in the 48th based on returnees. Us and Southwestern are both a mystery at this time. In the region I feel West Jessamine, Lincoln County, Pulaski County, and Somerset are the four best teams with East Jessamine, Danville, McCreary Central, Boyle County and Garrard County in second tier and I'd put the remaining teams in the third tier," said Woods.
What must the Cards do to be successful in 2020-2021 season?
"I don't think this team will do any one thing exceptionally well, but for us to be competitive we will have to be pretty good at all aspects; defense, rebounding, and shoot it well. Making shots sure masks a lot of weaknesses," said Woods.
Wayne County has been tabbed in the 10-12 range in many pre-season polls, which is lower than most seasons. The Cards have several question marks with inexperience that won't be answered in January or possibly even February but should be able to secure a spot at Lincoln County for the 12th Region Tournament, which after that it only takes three straight wins to claim the championship. This program is built for success and after a year like 2020, don't bet against the Cardinals come March.
