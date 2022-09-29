LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — Let’s play the guessing game with Louisville’s football team, because so far the Cardinals have exhibited a split personality.
So when they take on Boston College (1-3, 0-2) Saturday at noon in Alumni Stadium (ACCN) in Chestnut Hill, will they be the team that played poorly against Syracuse and let a Florida State win slip away in an avalanche of penalties and missed opportunities? Or will they turn in the kind of performance that resulted in wins over Central Florida and South Florida?
Good luck coming up with an answer.
U of L (2-2, 0-2) is coming off its best all-around performance of the season, a dominating 41-3 rout of USF last Saturday, which has helped lead to it being a 16-point favorite against the Eagles, who were blitzed by Florida State 44-14 in their last outing. Comparative scores certainly favor the Cards, who were much more competitive against the Seminoles, losing only 35-31.
It remains to be seen if the Cards’ impressive win over USF signals a permanent turnaround or is just another example of their inconsistency. Against the Bulls, U of L didn’t hurt itself with penalties, and its defense was outstanding, holding the losers to a mere 158 yards total offense. Meanwhile, the Cards’ offense rolled up 542 yards
“It proves that if you go out and don’t beat yourselves, you have a great opportunity,” U of L coach Scott Satterfield said immediately after the game. “I thought our guys were focused, and they played that way. It proved we can do it with commitment each and every week on the task at hand. When we are like that, it is more about us than who we are playing.”
But can the Cards do it again, even though BC doesn’t look like it poses as much of a threat as did USF. If they can continue to operate at such a high level in all phases, then maybe the second half of the schedule that potentially includes five ranked teams won’t seem quite as ominous. Satterfield was asked at his weekly press conference Tuesday how his team can retain the sharpness and edge it exhibited against the Bulls.
He prefaced his answer by saying that players had to run for the mistakes they made in that game, referring mostly to the five penalties — half of what they had been committing.
“We’ve got to continue to try and get better,” he said. “It starts in practice throughout the whole week of guys doing what they’re supposed to do and really focusing in. To me, that’s the biggest thing. You can’t take a play off. One play and you do the wrong thing, and all of a sudden it’s a big play and we don’t look good. It all fits like a puzzle, and everybody has to be on point with their assignment. We have to go up there and play fast. We need to get a conference win.”
This looks like a day where Louisville could have another high-scoring offensive game. BC is surrendering 378.5 yards per game, which ranks 121st in the nation, and has given up 15 sacks, 127th. The Eagles are also averaging just 283.3 yards per game, last in the ACC. The Cards are second in the ACC in sacks with 13, with eight different players continuing at least one. So they should be able to put pressure on Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec, especially since the Eagles are no threat to do much damage on the ground, where they are averaging a hard-to-believe 59.8 ypg.
Jurkovec (6-5, 214), a grad student, has completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 843 yards and seven touchdowns, with five interceptions. Their leading receiver is senior Zay Flowers (5-10, 172), who has 330 yards and three touchdowns on 29 catches.
If the Cards win it will set up a chance for them to equal the longest winning streak of three games during Satterfield’s tenure when they travel to Virginia (2-2, 0-1) on Oct. 8 prior to a bye week. The only other time U of L has accomplished that under Satterfield was last year when it defeated Eastern Kentucky, UCF and Florida State before losing back-to-back games at Wake Forest (34-37) and at home to Virginia (33-34).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.