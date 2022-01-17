Cards upset McCreary to remain perfect in district

STEARNS – The Wayne County High School boys basketball team have played some of their best basketball in their two district match-ups this season. On Friday night, the Cardinals upset the favorite homestanding McCreary Central High School team by a score of 57-51.
"This was a good road win in the District," Wayne County High School boys basketball coach Rodney Woods stated. "McCreary has a good team, and tonight was our night. We need to really build on this win. Proud of our team. They really battled tonight."
With the win, the Cardinals stand atop the 48th District standings with a perfect 2-0 mark. Wayne County downed Southwestern by double digits back in early December.
Junior Mason Burchett and eighth-grader Kendall Phillips led Wayne County with 18 points each. Burchett and Phillips both nailed three from beyond the arc.
Gage Gregory scored eight points. Renan Dobbs scored seven points. Kayden Phillips scored four points, and Bryson Slone scored two points.
Wayne County (7-8) will travel to Rockcastle County High School on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.