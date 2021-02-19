Career Week leads Steven Fitzgerald earning MCS PoW Honors 

BOWLING GREEN – Coming off a week in which he tied his career-high 24 points twice, Steven Fitzgerald has been named the Mid-South Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week, announced by the conference office Monday. It marks the first time in the junior's career that he earned this accolade.
The Somerset, KY native opened the week by netting a team-high 24 points and grabbed five rebounds as the Patriots earned the road win at Pikeville. Fitzgerald went 7-of-11 from the field, including 2-of-2 from deep, in the win. He also converted 8-of-9 from the charity stripe and the duo of Fitzgerald and Olison combined to score UC's final 13 points as part of a 13-2 run to give Cumberlands the 79-70 win.
Fitzgerald followed up that performance with another equally impressive performance in UC's home finale. The junior tallied a team-high 24 points, including hitting a career-high six three-pointers, in the win over the Phoenix. Fitzgerald grabbed seven rebounds, dished out one assist and made a block on the defensive end.
For the week, Fitzgerald shot 88.9 percent from behind-the-arc and 66.7 percent from the field. On the season, he is averaging 9.2 points per game and has grabbed 4.8 per game.
