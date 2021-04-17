Carly Cain guides Lady Jumpers to All "A" Region crown

DANVILLE - Somerset High School sophomore Carly Cain pitched a shutout and hit two homers to pace the Lady Jumpers to the 12th Region All "A" championship title with a 20-0 win over Danville High School on Saturday.
Cain had three hits, hit two homers, drove in six runs and scored two runs. Cain hit both homers in the same inning in the Lady Jumpers' third frame. Cain hit a solo shot at her first at-bats in the third, and later hit a three-run homer.
Cain picked up the shutout pitching win in three innings of work. Cain struck out six batters and scattered out four Lady Admiral hits.
Somerset senior Olivia Ulrich hit a two-run homer in the second inning.
Somerset junior Jasmine Peavey had two hits, drove in three runs and scored a run. Emma Hawk had two hits, drove in two runs and scored three runs. Jazlynn Shadoan drove in two runs.
Somerset (6-4) will now advance to the All "A" State Softball Tournament in Owensboro on April 24-25.
