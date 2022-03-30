Carly Cain, Jazlynn Shadoan pace Somerset in extra-inning win

RUSSELL SPRINGS – It took a huge four-run extra inning for the Somerset High School softball to down the homestanding Russell County Lady Lakers on Tuesday. In a 12-9 extra-inning victory, Somerset senior Carly Cain and sophomore Jazlynn Shadoan both hit a pair of homers to secure the Lady Jumpers' fourth straight win.
The Lady Lakers scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to send the game into extra innings with a tied score of 8-8.
In the top of the eighth frame, the Lady Jumpers responded with four runs scored. Kaley Harris singled to left field to score Maddie Lynn. With the bases loaded, Jasmine Peavey hit a three-RBI double to center field to score Harris, Kennadi Asher (pinch runner for Mollie Lucas), and Sarah White (courtesy running for Cain).
Somerset opened the game with five runs in their first at bats. In the first inning, Cain hit a three-run homer to left field to score Harris and Lucas. Later in the inning, Shadoan hit a two-run homer to left field to score Emme Goforth.
Somerset scored one run in the fourth when Harris singled to center to score Lynn.
In the fifth inning, Cain and Shadoan both hit solo homers to left field for their second four-baggers of the game. At that point, Somerset led 8-6.
For the game, Carly Cain had two homers, drove in four runs, and scored two runs. Jazlynn Shadoan had two homers, drove in three runs, and scored two runs. Kaley Harris had three hits, drove in two runs, and scored three runs. Jasmine Peavey had one hit and drove in three runs. Addison Langford and Emme Goforth had two hits each.
Carly Cain got the win in the pitcher's circle with eight innings of work and striking out three batters.
Somerset (7-3) travels to Lincoln County on Wednesday, and will host two games on Saturday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
