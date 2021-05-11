Carly Cain leads Lady Jumpers to win

The Somerset High School softball team struck early in their 5-1 win over Corbin High School on Monday. The Lady Jumpers scored multiple runs in the third and fourth innings to build their four-run lead.
Sophomore Carly Cain led the Lady Jumpers on both offense and defense. At the plate, Cain hit two doubles and drove in two runs. On the mound, Cain only allowed three hits and struck out eight batters.
Somerset freshman Mollie Lucas had two hits and scored a run. Senior Emma Hawk hit a triple and drove in a run. Junior Addison Langford and senior Olivia Ulrich each had a hit and drove in a run.
Somerset (13-12) hosts Mercer County High School on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
