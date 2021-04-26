Carly Cain named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Carly Cain

Somerset High School sophomore Carly Cain hit two home runs in the All "A" State Softball Tournament  this past weekend. In four games, Cain tallied seven base hits, scored two runs and drove in nine runs.

Carly Cain

Somerset High School sophomore Carly Cain hit two home runs in the All "A" State Softball Tournament this past weekend. In four games, Cain tallied seven base hits, scored two runs and drove in nine runs.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you