Carly Cain named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Carly Cain
Somerset High School sophomore Carly Cain hit two home runs in the All "A" State Softball Tournament this past weekend. In four games, Cain tallied seven base hits, scored two runs and drove in nine runs.
Bobby Piercy age 70, of Monticello, KY passed away April 23, 2021. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Bobby Piercy.
Brandon Griffin, 34, of Somerset, Kentucky departed this life April 22, 2021. Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
