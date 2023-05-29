Somerset High School senior and Union College commit Carly Cain has been named the 2023 Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year for softball. Cain was a stalwart in the Lady Jumpers' lineup this year, hitting for a .383 average at the plate with 41 hits and 29 RBI's. She was also second in the local area with eight home runs. Where Cain shined the brightest was on the mound however, as she was the lone pitcher for the Jumpers. She started all 32 games and pitched for a total of 204.1 innings with a 22-10 record, allowing 91 earned runs for an ERA of 3.12 while striking out 138 batters.
Jazlynn Shadoan
The junior from Somerset made a big jump this season, hitting for a .510 average at the plate while having the most RBI's in the local area with 47, ranking her 34th in the state in terms of RBI's. She also had 12 doubles, seven home runs during the season and was tied for the county-high with 53 hits.
Mollie Lucas
Lucas makes the All-County team for a second straight season after averaging .311 at the plate while being second on the Lady Jumpers with 31 RBI's. She also had six home runs.
Kylie Dalton
The eighth grader from Southwestern continued to improve on her All-County selection from last season, with a .510 batting average, 53 hits, 43 RBI's and seven home runs. Dalton also led the county with 20 doubles during the season, which also was tied for the high mark in the state.
Sidney Hansen
The senior leader for the 12th Region runner-ups had a solid final season on both the mound and at the plate. Hansen had a .398 batting average along with 31 RBI's and three home runs at the plate, while only striking out eight times over the course of the season. Hansen also pitched in 24 games, allowing just 68 earned runs for a 3.93 ERA with a 12-10 record and two saves, while also striking out 108 batters.
Brynn Troxell
The Southwestern sophomore makes the jump from honorable mention to the All-County team this season after averaging .381 at the plate with 48 hits and 28 RBI's along with four home runs. She also led the team with 14 stolen bases.
Brooklyn Thomas
The freshman from Pulaski County makes the All-County team for a second straight season after hitting for a team-high .453 batting average with 43 hits. She also led the Lady Maroons with 46 RBI's, good enough for 40th in the state, and 14 doubles, while ranking second on the team in home runs with seven. She also pitched in 15 games, allowing 41 earned runs for a 5.35 ERA with a 5-7 record, including striking out 57 batters.
Bella Ellis
Ellis, a sophomore at Pulaski, also makes her second straight All-County team after leading the Lady Maroons and the local area with nine home runs, good enough to rank her in the top 50 in the state in home runs. She averaged a .373 at the plate, while hitting 35 RBI's and only striking out three times. She also had a county-low 3.01 ERA on the mound, while having a record of 7-6 with one save and allowing 38 earned runs. She also struck out 80 batters.
Reagan Childers
The eighth grader from Somerset Christian made waves on the mound, appearing in 17 games and allowing 46 earned runs for a 4.01 ERA with a 11-5 record and a county-high 161 strikeouts, which was good enough for a top 50 ranking in the state for strikeouts. Childers also had a .542 average at the plate with 17 RBI's and a home run, all while striking out only once the entire season.
Lydia Fisher
The junior from the Lady Cougars makes the All-County team after having the highest batting average in the local area with a .574, good enough to rank 23rd in the state. Fisher also had 35 hits and 35 RBI's, along with 15 doubles and two home runs while only striking out seven times. Fisher also pitched in nine games and had 52 strikeouts on the mound.
Honorable Mention
Somerset junior Emme Goforth had a .366 batting average along with 34 hits, 21 RBI's and two home runs.
Somerset senior Kayleigh Bartley was one of the top defensive outfielders in the local area and also had a .341 batting average along with 30 hits and 17 RBI's.
Southwestern freshman Jordyn McDonald was also an outstanding defensive outfielder and was a strong hitter in the Southwestern lineup, averaging a .353 at the plate with 30 hits, 28 RBI's, three home runs and 10 stolen bases.
Southwestern freshman Arabella Lowery stepped into the catcher role perfectly for the Warriors this season and was a strong presence in the batting order, averaging a .253 at the plate with 23 hits and 26 RBI's along with a home run.
Pulaski County freshman Chloe Carroll missed the last few weeks of season due to injury but still had a solid season. She had a .423 batting average with 30 hits, 14 RBI's and three home runs. She was also was the best base stealer in the local area with 34 stolen bases, ranking her 18th in the state.
Somerset Christian senior Kristen Edwards was a leader for the Lady Cougars this year behind the plate. She also had a .408 batting average with 20 hits, 14 RBI's and a home run.
