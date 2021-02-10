Caroline Oakes leads Lady Maroons in win

The Pulaski County High School girls basketball picked up their fifth win in six games with a 65-47 victory over Lincoln County High School on Tuesday.
Junior Caroline Oakes hit five three-pointers in route to her game-high 25 points. Oakes also had two rebounds and two steals.
Senior Shelby Cothron hit four treys, dished out four assists and scored 17 points. Senior Maddy Dunn scored nine points, had three rebounds, four steals and six assists.
Sophomore Sydney Martin scored five points, had two rebounds and two steals. Senior Dawn Wilson scored four points, had three blocks and three steals. Junior Madelyn Blankenship scored three points and had three rebounds. Freshman Maggie Holt scored two points.
Pulaski County (8-3) will host Wayne County High School on Thursday, Feb. 11.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
