Caroline Oakes named 12th Region Player of the Year

Pulaski County High School senior Caroline Oakes was named the girls basketball 12th Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Lion Eye Foundation Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball program. Oakes will be among 16 high school girls in the state to be voted on to win the Miss Kentucky Basketball award.
The male and female with the most votes will be named Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball during the Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony on Sunday, March 20, at the Lexington Griffin Gate Marriott Resort. The 11th annual Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony serves as a fundraiser for the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation, who has announced Mr. Kentucky Basketball since 1954 and Miss Kentucky Basketball since 1976.
Oakes has been one of the Lady Maroons' top scorers, three-point shooters, and rebounders for the past five seasons. Oakes is one of the few Pulaski County High School girls basketball players to reach the career 1,000-point milestone.
"She started out playing basketball like a lot of young girls do, but the demands of basketball are such that you have to put in a lot of time and effort when nobody's watching to be good at it," Pulaski County High School girls basketball coach Chris Adkins stated. "Caroline is a well-rounded kid, and she's involved in a lot of things in her school. Academically, she's very strong. She is very athletic, which helps her in basketball."
"She has an IQ for basketball," Adkins explained. "Her grandpa coached for years, her mother played basketball here, and her brother played here as well. She has had a lot of family support for basketball and what it takes to be a basketball player."
For her high school career, Oakes has amassed 1,055 points, hit 137 three-pointers, and pulled down 260 rebounds. This season, Oakes is averaging nearly 10 points per contest, has hit 39 treys and has pulled down 60 rebounds.
On Thursday, the Lady Maroons picked up their 20th win of the season – which hasn't happened in nearly six years. Coach Adkins explained that Oakes was a big part of the Lady Maroons' success over the past several years and especially this season.
"Caroline has been a big part of the success of this program," Adkins stated. "Two years ago were weren't even considered as one of the top 10 teams in our region. Now, we are thought of as one of the better teams in the region. I think a lot of that team success is through Caroline's leadership and talent production."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor
