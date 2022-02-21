Caroline Oakes named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Pulaski County High School senior Caroline Oakes was named the girls basketball 12th Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Lion Eye Foundation Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball program. Oakes will be among 16 high school girls in the state to be voted on to win the Miss Kentucky Basketball award. Oakes was recently awarded her career 1,000-point basketball.

