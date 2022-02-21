Pulaski County High School senior Caroline Oakes was named the girls basketball 12th Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Lion Eye Foundation Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball program. Oakes will be among 16 high school girls in the state to be voted on to win the Miss Kentucky Basketball award. Oakes was recently awarded her career 1,000-point basketball.
Caroline Oakes named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Paul "Pops" Hughes, age 85 of Bronston, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 in the Chapel o…
Edith Hawk, age 74, of Somerset, passed away on Tuesday, February 15th at Rockcastle Regional Hospital. Visitation will begin at 12 noon on Saturday, February 19th at Southern Oaks Funeral Home and funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in …
Phyllis Jones, age 72, of Nancy, Ky. passed away February 15, 2022. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Teen perishes in Dry Branch Road Fire
- SCC alum Sullivan has a streaming hit with ‘Reacher’
- Girdler's post about alcohol at the Virginia tastes like sour grapes
- Girdler blasts Keck over alcohol issue
- Midland Farms adds finishing touches to redesigned store
- Thursday morning fire claims life of 16-year-old
- Maroons furious rally comes up short in OT
- Kirk Stickley retires from coaching after 37 years
- Science Hill man arrested on drug charges
- Bill on intimidating sports officials is a good one
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.