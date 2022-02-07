Caroline Oakes named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Pulaski County High School senior Caroline Oakes scored a game-high 17 points against Rockcastle County High School. Also, on the same day, Oakes was awarded her career 1,000-point ball, it was her birthday, and she was in the PCHS Homecoming Court during the halftime of the bays basketball game.

