Pulaski County High School senior Caroline Oakes scored a game-high 17 points against Rockcastle County High School. Also, on the same day, Oakes was awarded her 1,000-point ball, it was her birthday, and she was in the PCHS Homecoming Court during the halftime of the bays basketball game.
Caroline Oakes named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
