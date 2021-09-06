Carrine Souders named Citizens Bank Athlete if the Week

Carrine Souders
Southwestern junior Carrine Souders was credited with four goals for the haul in the Lady Warriors' 9-0 district win over Wayne County High School. Souders also had an assist in the girls soccer match.
Danielle West, 31, of Eubank, passed away, Friday, September 3, 2021 at her residence. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Linda Slaughter of Somerset, KY passed away August 31, 2021. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Pulaski Funeral Home.
