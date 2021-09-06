Carrine Souders named Citizens Bank Athlete if the Week

Carrine Souders

Southwestern junior Carrine Souders was credited with four goals for the haul in the Lady Warriors' 9-0 district win over Wayne County High School. Souders also had an assist in the girls soccer match.

