Carrine Souders named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Carrine Sauders
Southwestern High School junior Carrine Souders scored five goals for the 'glut' in the Lady Warriors' 9-0 win over Knox Central High School on Thursday. Souders also recorded an assist in the game.
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 16, 2021 @ 6:39 pm
Geneva (New) Coop, age 82, of Albany, daughter of The late Everett & Nellie (Hammond) New died Sunday, Funeral Thursday 2:00 at Campbell-New Funeral Home, Visit Wednesday after 5. ONLINE CONDOLENCES AT www.campbell-new.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.