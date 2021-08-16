Carrine Souders named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Carrine Sauders

Southwestern High School junior Carrine Souders scored five goals for the 'glut' in the Lady Warriors' 9-0 win over Knox Central High School on Thursday. Souders also recorded an assist in the game.

