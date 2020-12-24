Carrine Souders named top Soccer Player

Southwestern High School sophomore Carrine Souders had a sensational 2020 soccer season with a county-high 21 goals (1.4 a game) and 11 assists (.7 a game). Souders tallied 53 points on the season, which ranked her 29th in the state in total points. It was because of Carrine Souders high point total that she was named the 2020 Commonwealth Journal Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
"Carrine had a fantastic sophomore year," Southwestern High School girls soccer Coach Nick Stringer stated. "She has a rare combination of power and speed that makes her a dynamic goal scorer. Her shot is extremely powerful and when on target can be a nightmare for opposing goalkeepers. Carrine has the ability to chase down through balls or long passes because of her exceptional speed. This helps our team turn mistakes into goal scoring opportunities."
"She has the potential to be one of the states best goal scorers in the next couple of seasons," Stringer added. "Carrine has a tremendous work ethic and loves the game of soccer. Statistically, this would have been a great year in a 22 game season, but for her to put up these numbers in 15 games was extremely impressive."
Southwestern High School junior Bekah Clark was named to her third straight CJ All-County Team. Clark scored 16 goals (1.1 a game), and had 15 assists, which ranked 15th in the state.
"Bekah continues to be our offensive engine," Stringer stated. "Despite the fact she is always the focal point of opposing teams' defenses, Bekah continues to create chance after chance for our team to score. Bekah gives full effort in every game and takes it personal when she loses the ball."
"The forwards being the first line of defense is something we preach," Stringer added. "Bekah embraced that philosophy this season. Her ability to win back loose balls in our attacking third really made our offense (ranked 10th in the state in team scoring, 80 goals in 15 games) click this season."
Southwestern High School junior Ella Vaught made her first CJ All-County Team. At the center back position, Vaught still scored a goal and had five assists.
"Ella is the most physically gifted defender I have coached," Stringer stated. "In her freshman and sophomore years she relied heavily on her athleticism. This season, however, she grew into an extremely well rounded defender. She is now thinking through the game, reading and disrupting attacks before they become dangerous."
"Her free kicks and goal kicks are a huge weapon for us," Stringer added. "She had 5 assists from her center back position and set up multiple other opportunities by her ability to switch the attack from the defensive back line to the forwards with one pass."
Southwestern High School senior Angela Wilson made her first CJ All-County Team with four goals and an assist.
"Angela is the leader of our team and has been as important as anyone on defense for the past two years," Stringer stated. "She has great instincts and reads the game very well. She keeps our team organized in the back and is the teammate everyone turns to when in need of assistance. Angela is able to intercept passes and break up attacks early before they can become dangerous."
"Angela is a tremendous passer, initiating many counter attacks with her ability to win the ball and find the feet of one of our forwards," Stringer continued. "She became very important in our set pieces this year, scoring 4 goals from corner kicks."
Southwestern High School junior Kelsey Miller made her first CJ All-County Team with 15 goals (1 a game), 8 assists (.5 a game), and 38 points.
"Kelsey had a breakout year this season," Stringer said. "Early in the season she was splitting time at the left forward position, but by the postseason she was playing almost the full 80 minutes. She has tremendous speed and is a very accurate finisher with both feet."
"She craves coaching and is constantly asking for feedback on how to improve," Stringer added. "I believe she has just scratched the surface as a goal scorer and we expect her to have an impressive senior season."
Somerset High School sophomore Jolie May made her first CJ All-County Team with 7 goals and 3 assists.
"Jo is a versatile player that brings speed and a strong soccer mind to the field," Somerset High school girls soccer coach Steven Watkins stated. "She is able to move anywhere on the field and make her presence known.
Somerset High School sophomore Kate Bruner made her first CJ All-County Team with three goals scored.
"Kate is a workhorse and is a physical/athletic presence," Watkins explained. "She is able to take players one-on-one and create chances on the offensive end, while being able to step back and shutdown opponents offensive threats."
Somerset High School sophomore Grace Bruner led the Lady Jumpers with 13 goals and three assists. After missing her freshman year with an injury, Grace Bruner made her first CJ All-County Team.
"Grace is a natural goal scorer with a determination matched by few," Watkins stated. "She is a leader on and off the field."
Somerset High School junior Rachel Tomlinson was named to her first CJ All-County Team with two goals scored.
"Rachel is strong tactically and has a true feel for the game," Watkins stated. "She is a strong leader through words and actions."
Somerset High School junior goal keeper Lainey Barnett was named to her first CJ All-County team after recording two shutouts on the season.
"Lainey is strong in goal and helps to organize our young defense," Watkins stated. "She plays with great confidence."
Pulaski County High School sophomore keeper Audrey Jasper was named to her first CJ All-County Team after recording three shutouts.
"Audrey instilled season-long confidence, and earned the respect of all her teammates with her communication and physical sacrifice," stated Pulaski County girls soccer coach Chris Fabrizio. "She was our anchor at goal."
Pulaski County High School junior Camille Powell made her first CJ All-County Team with eight scored goals.
"Camille consistently gave tremendous effort and development in a new position," Fabrizio said. "She continued her offensive influence, and she was our penalty kick specialist."
Pulaski County High School sophomore Ally Sexton was named to her first CJ All-County Team.
"Ally exemplified leadership both on and off the field with veteran and younger players through her attitude and play along the back line," Fabrizio stated.
Pulaski County High School sophomore Maddie Sexton was named to her second straight CJ All-County Team. Sexton led the Lady Maroons with 12 scored goals.
"Maddie was the key centerpiece in the midfield, and the team's leading scorer, consistently performing at an All-Region level when challenged by her opponents and coaches," Fabrizio stated.
Pulaski County High School freshman Lexi Lawless started off her varsity career with a CJ All-County nod after scoring two goals.
"Lexi Lawless showed significant flexibility and growth offensively and defensively, starting in multiple different positions during her freshman season," vaunted Fabrizio.
