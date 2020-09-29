Carrine Souders, Rebekah Clark both 'hat trick' in Lady Warriors' 10-0 win over McCreary

While Mother Nature was pouring down rain drops Monday evening, the Southwestern High School girls soccer team was pouring in goals with a 10-0 blowout of McCreary Central High School at the Plains.
Lady Warrior sophomore Carrine Souders and junior Rebekah Clark both had individual 'hats tricks', by scoring three goals each. Also, Souders had two assists, and Clark had one assist.
Sophomore Jadyn Campbell, junior Kelsey Miller, sophomore Haylee Flynn, and sophomore Ashlan Cunnagin all scored one goal each. Miller was also credited with an assist, while sophomore Sydney Jones added an assist.
Keepers Lauren Tyler and Riley Sumner teamed up for their fifth shutout performance of the season.
Southwestern (7-1-1) will travel to Monroe County High School on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
