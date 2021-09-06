Carrine Souders scores 4 goals in Lady Warriors district win

MONTICELLO - The Southwestern High School girls soccer team picked up their fifth win of the season and their second straight district win with a 9-0 victory over Wayne County High School on Thursday.
Southwestern junior Carrine Souders was credited with four goals for the haul. Souders also had an assist in the match.
Senior Kelsey Miller scored two goals and had two assists. Junior Haylee Flynn scored a goal and had two assists. Destiny Sadler and Rebekah Clark scored one goal apiece.
Jadyn Campbell, Ashlan Cunnagin, and Reagan Brummett were each credited with an assist.
Goalkeepers Riley Sumner had two saves and Lauren Tyler had one save.
Southwestern (5-1) travel to Barren County High School on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.