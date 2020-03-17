Casey Dalton is named Citizens Bank Retro Athlete of the Week

Casey Dalton
Casey Dalton, a 2007 Southwestern High School graduate, was a two-time Commonwealth Journal Basketball All-County selection. Dalton was named to the All-District and All-Region teams during his time as a Warriors basketball player. Dalton was a member of the 2006 Southwestern 12th Region runner-up team. Dalton is a member of the Southwestern boys basketball 1,000-point club, and was an All-State Academic Honorable Mention.
