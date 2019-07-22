A week after Bobby Bowling resigned as the Somerset High School girls basketball coach, a new coach has been hired and ready to take on the leadership of the Lady Jumper basketball program.
Casey Rexroat was named as the new head coach of the Lady Jumpers' girls basketball program. Rexroat, a 2006 graduate of Russell County High School and a 2010 graduate of Lindsey Wilson College. had served as an assistant coach for the Casey County High School girls program for the past six years. Prior to that, Rexroat had helped with the Casey County boys varsity and middle school programs, and had coached the middle school girls team for three seasons.
Being hired in as the girls basketball coach right before the school year starts, Rexroat and the Lady Jumpers have a lot to get accomplished in a short amount of time. Granted the Lady Jumpers had a full and successful summer season under former coach Bobby Bowling, Rexroat will now have to get his new system in place prior to the Lady Jumpers first game in mid November.
Having coached in the 47th District, Rexroat feels that will be a big advantage in his transition into the Lady Jumper basketball program.
"I have had the experience to coach against some of these girls (on the Lady Jumpers' basketball team), which is going to be an advantage," Rexroat stated. "As a coach what you see in a game is not what is always available. Sometimes you are limited by different things, like style of play. I really want to get in there and evaluate what we have, so we can reach our fullest potential."
"Being an opposing coach to this team is kind of an advantage," Rexroat explained. "I am familiar with the other coaches around (the 47th District and 12th Region), and I think that is a good thing to already have those relationships built. Going in, I already know a little bit about each individual player. I know about the great tradition and the great community backing here at Somerset High School. I am just really looking forward to taking this program to wherever we can possible go."
Rexroat has been part of a successful Casey County girls basketball program, which has produced back-to-back 47th District titles and 12th Region runner-up titles. Rexroat has also served under various talented and successful coaches during his tenure at Casey County, which has helped form his own coaching style.
"I have had the opportunity to serve under four different head coaches, so I have taken different parts from each coach that I like and there is things on the court that I would like to do that I didn't always get the chance to present, and there is stuff I did when I played," Rexroat explained. "So that is something that we are going to have to figure out once we get our staff established when we look at the players."
"My (coaching) personality is be a workhorse, grit and grind style of play," Rexroat commented. "It could be a slow style pounded it inside or get the ball down the floor in three seconds. If you got a shot, take it. If not, set up and take the best opportunity you can. Defensively, you just grind. You get up into the opposing team's shorts and play as hard as you possible can for 32 minutes."
Rexroat joked that it is good to finally be the home coach in the Briar Patch and not the opposing coach in the local historic basketball gymnasium.
"The Briar Patch is the old style of gym that I grew up watching in movies like Hooisers," Rexroat stated. "That kind of atmospheres you don't get anywhere else. And that is really going to be exciting not being on the wrong side (as an visiting coach) of that anymore. I want it to be a community and traditional feel here, where we get the community behind us and pushing as far as we can possibly go."
Rexroat is thrilled to bring his young family to Somerset and be a part of the community. Rexroat made it clear that his family wants to be a longtime member of the local community and, more importantly, part of Jumper Nation.
"My wife, Hillary, and I have a three-year-old daughter, Camille," Rexroat stated. "I am looking forward to her growing to be a Jumper. The main reason I am here is to be the head basketball coach, but I am also here to join the community. I told SHS principal (Mr. Wesley) if, down the road, it is deemed I am not the best fit as the coach, I am still going to stay around. I am a teacher. I am here for the kids, and I am really looking forward to establish my family here and growing the Jumper Nation."
"I am extremely excited to get this school year started and get into basketball season," Rexroat exclaimed.
