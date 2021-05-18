Casey Rexroat steps down as Somerset girls basketball coach

In one brief day, Somerset High School lost both their boys and girls basketball coaches. At 4 p.m. on Monday, Lady Jumpers basketball coach Casey Rexroat posted on the team's Facebook page that he was stepping away from coaching. Three hours later, the Briar Jumpers' boys basketball coach Jeron Dunbar was named the new head coach at Southwestern High School.
In his Facebook message, Rexroat posted, "I just wanted to inform everyone that I am stepping away as head coach of Lady Jumper Basketball. I just want to take the opportunity to thank each of you for your hard work over the last 2 years and for welcoming me into the Briar Jumper family. I plan to remain a part of BJN, although in a different capacity. I will try to take some time to focus on my family and on my efforts in the classroom. I have enjoyed my time in this program and although I wish it had played out differently, I am very grateful for the opportunity to be called your coach."
Rexroat coached the Lady Jumpers for the past two seasons with a combined record of 27-26. Under Rexroat, the Lady Jumpers were eliminated in the opening round of the 47th District Tournament both seasons.
Prior to coming to Somerset, Rexroat had served as an assistant coach for the Casey County High School girls basketball program for six years.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor
