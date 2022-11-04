LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky hasn’t had much success in three of the past four games.
The Wildcats (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) opened the season with four straight victories but have endured a two-game losing streak, a win over Mississippi State and a lopsided setback to No. 2 Tennessee in October.
Kentucky travels to Missouri on Saturday and will be looking to bounce back from a humiliating 44-6 loss Volunteers last Saturday in Knoxville. Much like the Wildcats, the Tigers have suffered some bumps in the road, but carry a two-game winning streak into Saturday’s contest in Columbia. Missouri defeated South Carolina 23-10 a week ago in Columbia.
“He (Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz has) got those guys regrouped, and they could very easily be 5-3 just like us, and right in the middle of the pack with the rest of the SEC, so this is obviously a big game for us to not let one (loss) turn into two,” said Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “I don't think that will happen, we have some strong leadership on our team.”
In their last outing in Knoxville, the Wildcats produced their poorest offensive showing of the season and managed just one touchdown, while quarterback Will Levis threw three interceptions.
To regain its footing offensively, Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said the Wildcats have to “be more efficient, score a lot of points and take care of the football.
“You can’t overreact to one game but it hasn’t been good enough,” he said. “It needs to be tighter. We’ve got to be better staying on the field but, more importantly, we’ve got to take care of the ball and make explosive plays. … We’ve got to take care of the ball. We should have had three scoring drives in the first half. That doesn’t excuse it. It is what it is.”
Scangarello said Levis will bounce back.
“He will learn probably more from that game than any game to this point in his career and it will help him tremendously in the future,” he said. “He’s got grit. I know he’ll bounce back and play great this week.”
Gametracker: Kentucky at Missouri, noon, Saturday. TV/Radio: SECN, UK Radio Network.
