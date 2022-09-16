LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — No. 9 Kentucky has one goal in mind when it hosts FCS opponent Youngstown State on Saturday.
“I think it’s to not to have that hangover after a big win,” quarterback Will Levis said. “We can ride that high for a few days.”
Levis recalled the Wildcats’ struggles in a 28-23 triumph over Chattanooga after opening the season with two straight victories last season and said Kentucky will take a different approach this time around.
“As we saw last year, with the FCS opponent coming in here and giving us a really good game, we don’t want to leave any doubts about our preparation,” he said.
Kentucky (2-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) is coming off an emotional 26-16 victory over Florida last week, the program’s first back-to-back wins over the Gators in 45 years. Kentucky shut out the Gators’ standout quarterback Anthony Richardson in the second half of the team’s best defensive performance of the year.
Brad White, the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator, said they “know that last week’s over” and are looking ahead to the Penguins.
“As soon as we left that locker room, we enjoyed it on the plane,” he said. “But Sunday came, and we know we’ve got a next big challenge. They’ve been locked in. It’s been good, it’s been solid, it’s been a normal game week.”
Youngstown State, one of the traditional powerhouse programs in the FCS, has opened the season at 2-0 and are coming off a 49-16 win over Dayton. Saturday’s game will be the Penguins’ first encounter against a Southeastern Conference opponent.
“That’ll be another great challenge,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “That is a program with a very deep history of winning — a very good I-AA football program that has won an awful lot of games. They have won a lot of national championships that I have followed very closely.”
Stoops’ uncle, Bob Stoops, coached under Jim Tressel during the school’s glory days in the 1990s.
“It’s a program that I have a lot of respect for and looking forward to the opportunity to compete against them here Saturday,” Stoops said.
A native of Youngstown, Ohio, Stoops grew up following the Penguins and said it was “a great place to grow up.”
“Growing up in Youngstown has much to do with the identity of myself and anybody that comes from there,” he said. “It’s a very unique place, great pride coming from that area, and a toughness, it’s the rust belt, blue-collar, steel-mill town, very fortunate to grow up there. It was a fantastic place. Football was extremely important, sports were important and competitive.”
Stoops added that he knows the Penguins will be a challenge and won’t be taking his squad for granted.
“They’re not going to be intimidated, that’s all good and there’s a connection there but at the end of the day, they’re coming in to beat us and play well,” he said. “We have a job to do. It’s our job to keep that intensity, to keep that focus and keep on improving.”
Gametracker: Youngstown State at Kentucky, noon, Saturday. TV/Radio: SEC Network, UK Radio Network.
